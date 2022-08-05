SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday, August 5 is International Beer Day, at least according to Twitter, and while that’s as good an excuse as any to head out to your favorite local spot for a pint, those in the Sioux Falls area will have an even better reason come Saturday.

Two local breweries, Severance Brewing and A Homestead Brew, are celebrating their anniversaries on August 6th. For Severance, it will be three years in business, and for Homestead, five years. We talked to both businesses to get a preview of what people seeking a beverage can expect.

Ross Penning is the tap room manager and event coordinator at Severance Brewing.

“I started with the company in September of 2019,” Penning said. This was just about a month after the business opened. He says that in the last three years, he’s seen real growth in the craft beer industry in Sioux Falls.

“[We’re] seeing more camaraderie, and the friendly competition is nice as well,” Penning said.

Starting out in 2019, this is the first full summer that Severance has had mostly outside of the shadow of COVID-19, during which the brewery began canning and distributing their beer.

As for the anniversary event, Severance will be putting out at least six beers, some new, and some re-releases of old favorites.

“Some of the beers have been released a few times throughout the years that we’ve been open,” Penning mentioned. Severance beers can now be found as far south as Yankton, and as far north as Aberdeen.

These beers will be available starting Saturday, August 6.

The Saturday events at Severance will include the beer launches, food trucks, live music, yard games (weather permitting) and a Cirque Aerial performance.

“We’ve got a full day of entertainment, music, food trucks as well as beer releases, yard games and that kind of stuff,” said Penning.

Events start at noon at Severance, and most events run through 6, though activities will likely continue into the evening. Severance is kid friendly until 8 p.m., and dogs are welcome.

Moving out of downtown, and in fact, out of the city entirely, we find A Homestead Brew, located about a mile north of the Iowa-South Dakota state line near Valley Springs.

Lee Anderson is the brewer and grower out at A Homestead Brew.

“We’ve got multiple beer releases happening, we’ve got a two-and-a-half year old peach and apricot sour that we used one of our spontaneous fermentation cultures aged in a peach brandy barrel,” Anderson said.

This spontaneous fermentation method, used on just a few of their beers, is a relatively unique method of brewing, which Anderson says involves a log flume, and an open vat. But that’s a story for another day.

A Homestead Brew: Courtesy Lee Anderson

A Homestead Brew also recently expanded their events space, doubling the size of their taproom to fit 108 people, and operating a food truck (which will not be running Saturday, though some foods will be available).

Glasses and drawing will be given away, and live piano music will also be featured.