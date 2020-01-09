Live Now
LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE DAY: West Central at Tea Area in a girl’s basketball matchup @ 7:30 p.m.

Livestream games of the week: January 9 & 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports and Digital teams have teamed up to provide more live stream coverage.

This week, the KELOLAND team will be live streaming three games throughout two nights, including a double header.

Thursday, the live stream game will feature West Central at Tea Area in a girl’s basketball matchup, tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, De Smet and Dell Rapids Saint Marys will cross path in a double header in Dell Rapids. The double header will feature three ranked teams and four winning records. Girls tip-off at 5:30 p.m., and the boys begin at 7 p.m.

The play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter. You can see the action at KELOLAND.com.

