PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers and citizens alike will see what South Dakota’s budget may look like after Gov. Kristi Noem presents her priorities during the annual budget address.

Fresh from a re-election victory where she received 62% of the vote, Noem has said her budget proposal will include an elimination of state sales tax on groceries.

“That is how we can return some of our record revenues to the people – and we can afford it thanks to our record growth,” Noem said in a news release last week about her campaign promise.

Noem will give her annual budget address in front of lawmakers at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday at the state Capitol in Pierre. KELOLAND News will livestream Noem’s address and have coverage and reaction from Pierre throughout the day on-air and online. You can find developments below.

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer looked at why some Republican lawmakers are considering a reduction in property taxes instead.

Also ahead of this year’s budget, KELOLAND News looked back at where some of the money discussed during last year’s budget address has gone one year later.