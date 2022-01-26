LIVE BLOG: Transgender athlete ban debated in hearing

People gather at Van Eps park in Sioux Falls to protest Senate Bill 46

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House State Affairs Committee will decide whether South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s transgender athlete ban, Senate Bill 46, will advance to the House floor. The hearing begins at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and lawmakers will hear testimony from both sides before voting to advance or kill the legislation.

Last Wednesday, the Senate adopted SB 46 with a 26-7 vote after a 50-minute debate. A day later on January 20, the NCAA adopted a new policy that would take a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes.

KELOLAND News will be listening in on Wednesday’s hearing and will bring you the latest updates from Pierre in this story.

