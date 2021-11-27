LIVE BLOG: SDSU hosts UC Davis in first round of FCS Playoffs

3:52 p.m. – SDSU 28 – UC DAVIS 17 – HALFTIME

UC Davis got the ball back late and tried to get three points on the board, but Gomez’s kick is wide left.

SDSU leads 28-17 at halftime.

A 51 yard field goal attempt by Isaiah Gomez is wide left.



3:44 p.m. – SDSU 28 – UC DAVIS 17 – 0:52 2Q

Backup quarterback Hunter Rodrigues goes 2-2 for 38 passing yards, while also rushing for 30 yard to get the Aggies into scoring position. Ulonzo Gilliam on the two yard run.

Aggies trail 28-17.

Two yard touchdown run for Ulonzo Gilliam.



Huge answer for the Aggies, led by Hunter Rodrigues who came in at QB for UC Davis.



3:41 p.m. – SDSU 28 – UC DAVIS 10 – 3:00 2Q

SDSU came away with a big stand again as they forced the second UC Davis turnover. Hastings’ pass was behind his target and Dalys Beanum was ready for the pick.

UC Davis needing a huge answer, but Hastings' throw is intercepted by Dalys Beanum.



UC Davis came up with stop as Cole Frahm’s field goal was wide right. Now UC Davis has run a new quarterback onto the field. It’s Hunter Rodrigues onto the field.

UC Davis has made a change at quarterback.



3:31 p.m. – SDSU 28 – UC DAVIS 10 – 6:09 2Q

SDSU’s Cade Terveer gets the interception off the deflection, giving SDSU great field position. On the next play, it’s Chris Oladokun to Jadon Janke for the 33 yard touchdown connection.

Jackrabbits have scored 21 straight, they lead 28-10.

Cade Terveer with an INT off the deflection. Next play, Oladokun throws 33 yards and connects with Jadon Janke.



𝘼𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙉𝙀 !



An interception by Cade Terveer put SDSU in perfect position for a 33 yard TD pass to Jadon Janke.



3:22 p.m. – SDSU 21 – UC DAVIS 10 – 7:41 2Q

SDSU rushes the ball perfectly down the field, but they cap it off with a halfback touchdown pass by Pierre Strong Jr.

Jacks lead 21-10. Strong Jr. is now a perfect 9-9 for six touchdowns passing in his career.

Pierre Strong Jr. runs right and then throws back left to a wide open Chris Oladokun.



7:41 2Q: @GoJacksFB 21 UC Davis 10 @KELOSports



3:19 p.m. – SDSU 14 – UC DAVIS 10 – 7:49 2Q

SDSU is on the move again, thanks to a dominating rushing attack. SDSU has been lethal as they have rushed for a total of 237 yards and 13.2 per carry.

Davis and Strong Jr. have gone for 239 themselves and 14.9 yards per carry.

Davis with a 40 yard run!



SDSU is attacking the UC Davis on the ground.



Davis with 9 carries for 155 yards and a score.



Strong Jr. with 7 carries for 84 yards and a score.



3:10 p.m. – SDSU 14 – UC DAVIS 10 – 11:19 2Q

SDSU goes four plays, 80 yards, all of which came on the ground as Strong Jr. went for 62 yards and Isaiah Davis the final 18 yards. It was an 18 yard touchdown run. SDSU back in front.

25 yard touchdown for Isaiah Davis, Jacks back in front.



Strong Jr. goes for 62 yards on that drive, Davis caps it off.



3:00 p.m. – UC DAVIS 10 – SDSU 7 – 14:45 2Q

Quite a series of events. It looked like the Aggies would grab a lead, but offensive pass interference brings it back.

Two plays later, UC Davis goes for it on fourth down and goal, they convert. Aggies lead 10-7.

Touchdown by UC Davis is erased by a clear offensive pass interference.



Aggies on fourth and goal, Hastings finds Hutton for the score.



2:54 p.m. – SDSU 7 – UC DAVIS 3 – 14:45 2Q

SDSU forced a three and out, but a muffed punt gives the Aggies great field position.

SDSU forces three and out, but Feldkamp muffs the ensuing punt.



2:49 p.m. – SDSU 7 – UC DAVIS 3 – End of 1

SDSU leads by four after one quarter of play. Aggies facing third and four to start the quarter.

2:46 p.m. – SDSU 7 – UC DAVIS 3 – 0:37 1Q

SDSU wanted to go for it on fourth and one, to avoid spoiling the great field position, but a false start forces the Jacks to settle for a field goal. Frahm’s 56 yard attempt is no good.

56 yard field goal by Cole Frahm is wide left. Could have been good from 60, but he pushed it.



2:40 p.m. – SDSU 7 – UC DAVIS 3 – 2:30 1Q

UC Davis rolls the dice as they go for it on fourth and one from their own 44, but it’s a turnover on downs. Jacks take over in great field position.

2:32 p.m. – SDSU 7 – UC DAVIS 3 – 4:59 1Q

SDSU is able to cash in the big run from Davis. Pierre Strong Jr. takes the wildcat carry and bounces it right for the two yard touchdown. SDSU grabs their first lead.

Wildcat leads to six points for SDSU as Pierre Strong Jr. runs it in.



2:29 p.m. – UC DAVIS 3 – SDSU 0 – 6:31 1Q

Call is overturned. SDSU will have the ball at the eight yard line. It’s a 53 yard run, setting up first and goal for SDSU.

2:28 p.m. – SDSU 6 – UC DAVIS 3 – 6:31 1Q

Isaiah Davis goes 61 yards for the touchdown, but he may have stepped out of bounds. The play is being reviewed.

2:25 p.m. – UC DAVIS 3 – SDSU 0 – 7:00 1Q

SDSU forces a UC Davis punt and the Jacks take over inside their own thirty. SDSU looking for to tie or their first lead.

2:22 p.m. – UC DAVIS 3 – SDSU 0 – 9:00 1Q

UC Davis marches down the field and gets three points on their opening drive. SDSU attempts to answer, but Cole Frahm’s field goal is no good.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is set to host UC Davis at 2 p.m. in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The winner will meet Sacramento State next Saturday.

