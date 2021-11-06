LIVE BLOG: SDSU hosts NDSU with the Dakota Marker on the line

4:05 p.m. – SDSU 27 – NDSU 7 – 7:35 3Q

SDSU is able to find a field goal on their drive. Oladokun just missed an open Jadon Janke in the end zone on third down.

Cole Frahm 45 yard field goal is good.



3:58 p.m. – SDSU 24 – NDSU 7 – 11:08 3Q

NDSU gets a first down, but then the SDSU defense tightens the straps and makes a stop.

SDSU will take over following the punt.

3:50 p.m. – SDSU 24 – NDSU 7 – 13:03 3Q

NDSU with a fumble by Cam Miller. However, SDSU goes four and out and has a turnover on downs.

How about this start to the second half?! Malik Lofton recovers a Bison fumble and we're goin' the other way 😎



Bison get the ball back.

3:48 p.m. – SDSU 24 – NDSU 7 – HALFTIME

NOTABLE STATS

SDSU has outgained NDSU 270-125. The Bison, who are the third ranked defense in the FCS, are allowing just 275 yards per game and SDSU has nearly equaled that number in just one half.

SDSU has rushed for 158 yards to NDSU’s 66.

The Jacks have also dominated the time of possession, 19:19-10:41.

3:26 p.m. – SDSU 24 – NDSU 7 – HALFTIME

Cole Frahm connects on a 32 yard field goal to end the half and SDSU is all over NDSU 24-7. So far, the Jacks sixth ranked offense is dominating the time of possession, 19:19-10:41.

Cole Frahm's 32 yard field goal is good!



3:17 p.m. – SDSU 21 – NDSU 7 – 1:30 2Q

NDSU goes three and out. SDSU gets the ball at their own 30 with ninety seconds and all three timeouts.

Then Pierre Strong Jr. with the 31 yard run. Jacks in business as they’re at the NDSU 37.

3:10 p.m. – SDSU 21 – NDSU 7 – 2:17 2Q

SDSU goes for it on 4th and one and it ends up as a running back pass from Pierre Strong Jr. to Tucker Kraft.

Just like we drew it up 😏



Pierre Strong, Jr. finds Tucker Kraft, TOUCHDOWN JACKS!



SDSU now up 21-7.

What a play call on 4th and 1!



Center snaps it through the QB's legs to Pierre Strong Jr. He then throws it to Tucker Kraft for the 11 yard touchdown.



3:00 p.m. – SDSU 14 – NDSU 7 – 10:00 2Q

SDSU stopped on third down, but a roughing the kicker penalty gives the Jacks a first down. Big opportunity to take advantage and have a chance to go up two scores.

SDSU stopped on 3rd and 5 as they run with Rudy Voss. Didn't have really anything there.



2:54 p.m. – SDSU 14 – NDSU 7 – 12:00 2Q

Big mistake by NDSU quarterback, Cam Miller. He had some pressure coming and so he threw it deep into double coverage and it was intercepted by Chase Norblade. Jacks take the ball at their own 20.

Miller throws it deep into double coverage and it's intercepted by Chase Norblade.



2:46 p.m. – SDSU 14 – NDSU 7 – End of 1Q

What a finish to the quarter for SDSU. A six minute drive gave the Jacks the lead. Then a delay of game penalty, followed by a sack has got the Bison backed up and the momentum heading towards the Jacks.

End of 1: @GoJacksFB 14 @NDSUfootball 7 @KELOSports



2:42 p.m. – SDSU 14 – NDSU 7 – 0:18 1Q

A unique formation leads to a one yard touchdown run for Pierre Strong Jr. He’s got two scores in the game now.

TOUCHDOWN JACKRABBITS 🐰



For the second time today, Pierre Strong, Jr. is in the end zone for SDSU 🔥



SDSU up 14-7.

Wishbone formation… Oladokun motions out, Strong Jr. takes the direct snap and scores the 1 yard touchdown.



2:36 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 7 – 3:00 1Q

A big gain for Jaxon Janke. Chris Oladokun threw the screen to Janke and he takes it 38 yards for the big first down.

Chris Oladokun 👉 Jaxon Janke, 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎



Jacks pick up another first down and so SDSU is now inside the ten.

2:29 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 7 – 6:20 1Q

TOUCHDOWN, BISON!



A 13 yard run by Cam Miller got the Bison down to the 22. On the next play, it’s Miller to Josh Babicz for the touchdown. We’re tied in the first!

22 yard touchdown from Cam Miller to Josh Babicz.



2:27 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 0 – 7:20 1Q

It’s starting to get a little chippy on both sides already. Both teams doing a little pushing and shoving after the play. You can see and feel the rivalry.

2:22 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 0 – 8:43 1Q

SDSU gets a first down, but then is forced to punt. The Jacks don’t get a great punt either as NDSU will start near midfield. Jacks up 7-0.

2:18 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 0 – 10:00 1Q

NDSU is the third best defense in the country and they are stout in the run game, but SDSU surpassed the mark they allow per game in the opening drive.

NDSU holds opponents to 74 rushing yards per game



Pierre Strong and the SDSU offensive line just eclipsed that in a single play.



2:15 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 0 – 10:45 1Q

A big note for SDSU. Defensive back Don Gardner is in the game for the Jackrabbits. Word was he wasn’t going to be able to play, but he’s in for SDSU and that’s a big help for the Jacks secondary.

SDSU defense forces a stop and the Jacks get the ball back, inside their own ten.

Here’s the touchdown run that gave SDSU the early lead.

Pierre Strong, Jr. 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟 on the second play of the game!



2:08 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 0 – 14:35 1Q

Cam Miller will be the quarterback. Quincy Patterson started the first seven games for NDSU, but he suffered an injury two weeks ago. Miller has been impressive since that injury throwing six touchdowns this season with just one interception.

He’s also been very impressive passing as he is completing more than 70% of his passes.

2:08 p.m. – SDSU 7 – NDSU 0 – 14:44 1Q

Second play of the game is a touchdown run for Pierre Strong Jr. He’s now over 1,000 yards rushing this season as he found a hole to the left side.

2:05 p.m.

The Jackrabbits will receive the opening kick-off and we’ll see the matchup we’ve all been waiting for.

SDSU owns the sixth best offense in FCS football and they’ll meet NDSU’s third best defense in FCS.

2:03 p.m.

Isaiah Davis remains out for SDSU at the running back position. That means they’ll rely on Pierre Strong Jr. who is third in the nation for rushing yards.

1:55 p.m.

Ten minutes until kick-off from Dana J. Dykhouse stadium between the Jacks and Bison. Here’s a fun story about a moose that visited the stadium on Friday.

1:40 p.m.

This is the 112th matchup between the two schools, dating back to 1903. However, the two teams established the Dakota Marker trophy and game in 2004.

Since that point, NDSU has gone 10-7 in Dakota Marker games. It is certainly one of the top rivalries in the country.

1:25 p.m.

You can follow the action of the game here as updates will be posted throughout the contest.

You can read the preview for today’s contest below:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State and North Dakota State are set to battle for the 112th time. For the 18th time, the Dakota Marker trophy will be on the line.

SDSU won the Dakota Marker trophy in the spring of 2021, when the Jacks picked up a 27-17 win in Fargo. The Jackrabbits have won three of the last five regular season meetings, however NDSU leads the Dakota Marker series 10-7.

Second ranked NDSU enters the contest at 8-0, while #9 SDSU owns a 6-2 record. This game is huge for the Jackrabbits as they’ll look to avoid their third loss. If SDSU falls Saturday, then the Jacks will have to win out. A win will make the road to the playoffs a lot easier.