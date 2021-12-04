LIVE BLOG: Sacramento State hosts SDSU in FCS Playoffs

9:27 p.m. – SDSU 24 – SAC STATE 3 – HALFTIME

Sac State is able to grab three points before halftime, but SDSU still has a commanding 24-3 halftime lead.

SDSU will receive the second half kick-off.

HALFTIME: @GoJacksFB 24 Sac State 3 @KELOSports



Hornets hit 44 yard field goal to end the half.



Jacks receive the second half kick-off. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

9:18 p.m. – SDSU 24 – SAC STATE 0 – 1:43 2Q

SDSU has turned this into a blow out. The Jackrabbits get another touchdown from Isaiah Davis.

SDSU gets the ball at halftime, so this final drive could be crucial for Sac State.

Six yard touchdown run for Isaiah Davis!



1:43 2Q: @GoJacksFB 24 Sac State 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

9:11 p.m. – SDSU 17 – SAC STATE 0 – 6:00 2Q

Sacramento State had quite the drive going, but then a screen pass was intercepted by Cade Terveer.

What a tremendous read and play by Terveer. SDSU could really open it up with a score here.

Sacramento State getting a few first downs on this drive.



They're down to the 23 of SDSU and then a screen pass is intercepted by @bvhsfootball alum Cade Terveer!



That's back-to-back games with INT's for the big man! @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

9:02 p.m. – SDSU 17 – SAC STATE 0 – 9:34 2Q

SDSU had some big chunk plays in that drive including a 33 yard run by Pierre Strong Jr. and a 27 yard run by Chris Oladokun.

Jackrabbits have raced out to a 17-0 lead. They’ve been just stellar on offense today.

Seven yard touchdown run for Isaiah Davis. He had a huge hole and got one on one… he's going to win that 99% of the time.



9:34 2Q: @GoJacksFB 17 Sac State 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:48 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 14:06 2Q

SDSU punts for the first time today, but they nearly got it back.

Hornets take over at their 25.

SDSU gets one first down on a run by Davis, but then three straight incompletions leads to a punt.



Sac State muffed the punt, but they recovered. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:42 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – End of 1Q

One quarter down, three to play! SDSU leads 10-0 after the first fifteen minutes.

END of 1: @GoJacksFB 10 Sac State 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:40 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 1:00 1Q

Sacramento State got into the red zone and threatened to score, but a couple penalties forced the Hornets into third and long.

Dunniway forced the pass and Don Gardner made him pay! SDSU takes over.

Third and long, Sac State QB Dunniway forces it down field and it's picked by Don Gardner.



SDSU with a huge stand. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:35 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 2:45 1Q

Cale Reeder is headed off the field with an injury after trying to tackle a defender. Hopefully he can return quickly, he’s been a solid piece for the Jacks secondary.

Sacramento State has driven into the red zone.

A man down for SDSU, it's safety Cale Reeder who took a hit from the running back.



He walks off on his own power. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:28 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 4:25 1Q

SDSU is dominating the time of possession and the scoreboard. Jackrabbits had a good drive going, but they got behind the chains on a false start penalty.

On third and six, Oladokun tried to convert something, but he was stopped via the sack. SDSU up ten.

Oladokun sacked on third down.



Cole Frahm from 45 yards out and he's good.



4:25 1Q: @GoJacksFB 10 Sac State 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:20 p.m. – SDSU 7 – SAC STATE 0 – 10:28 1Q

SDSU with yet another three and out. Sacramento State has six yards on their six plays and zero first downs.

Jacks start at their own 41.

8:12 p.m. – SDSU 7 – SAC STATE 0 – 10:28 1Q

SDSU strikes first! It’s well played drive by SDSU as they march right down the field and score. Pierre Strong is into the endzone. Jacks up 7-0.

. @GoJacksFB strike first!



It's a five yard touchdown for Pierre Strong.



SDSU 7 – Sac State 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/LXRHzVx52N — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 5, 2021

8:09 p.m. – SDSU 0 – SAC STATE 0 – 14:00 1Q

SDSU forces a three and out to start the game. Jackrabbits take over on offense.

SACRAMENTO, CA (KELO) — SDSU is hoping to continue their run in the FCS Playoffs as they meet Sacramento State in the second round of the playoffs.

