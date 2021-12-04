LIVE BLOG: Sacramento State hosts SDSU in FCS Playoffs

9:27 p.m. – SDSU 24 – SAC STATE 3 – HALFTIME
Sac State is able to grab three points before halftime, but SDSU still has a commanding 24-3 halftime lead.
SDSU will receive the second half kick-off.
9:18 p.m. – SDSU 24 – SAC STATE 0 – 1:43 2Q
SDSU has turned this into a blow out. The Jackrabbits get another touchdown from Isaiah Davis.
SDSU gets the ball at halftime, so this final drive could be crucial for Sac State.
9:11 p.m. – SDSU 17 – SAC STATE 0 – 6:00 2Q
Sacramento State had quite the drive going, but then a screen pass was intercepted by Cade Terveer.
What a tremendous read and play by Terveer. SDSU could really open it up with a score here.
9:02 p.m. – SDSU 17 – SAC STATE 0 – 9:34 2Q
SDSU had some big chunk plays in that drive including a 33 yard run by Pierre Strong Jr. and a 27 yard run by Chris Oladokun.
Jackrabbits have raced out to a 17-0 lead. They’ve been just stellar on offense today.
8:48 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 14:06 2Q
SDSU punts for the first time today, but they nearly got it back.
Hornets take over at their 25.
8:42 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – End of 1Q
One quarter down, three to play! SDSU leads 10-0 after the first fifteen minutes.
8:40 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 1:00 1Q
Sacramento State got into the red zone and threatened to score, but a couple penalties forced the Hornets into third and long.
Dunniway forced the pass and Don Gardner made him pay! SDSU takes over.
8:35 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 2:45 1Q
Cale Reeder is headed off the field with an injury after trying to tackle a defender. Hopefully he can return quickly, he’s been a solid piece for the Jacks secondary.
Sacramento State has driven into the red zone.
8:28 p.m. – SDSU 10 – SAC STATE 0 – 4:25 1Q
SDSU is dominating the time of possession and the scoreboard. Jackrabbits had a good drive going, but they got behind the chains on a false start penalty.
On third and six, Oladokun tried to convert something, but he was stopped via the sack. SDSU up ten.
8:20 p.m. – SDSU 7 – SAC STATE 0 – 10:28 1Q
SDSU with yet another three and out. Sacramento State has six yards on their six plays and zero first downs.
Jacks start at their own 41.
8:12 p.m. – SDSU 7 – SAC STATE 0 – 10:28 1Q
SDSU strikes first! It’s well played drive by SDSU as they march right down the field and score. Pierre Strong is into the endzone. Jacks up 7-0.
8:09 p.m. – SDSU 0 – SAC STATE 0 – 14:00 1Q
SDSU forces a three and out to start the game. Jackrabbits take over on offense.
SACRAMENTO, CA (KELO) — SDSU is hoping to continue their run in the FCS Playoffs as they meet Sacramento State in the second round of the playoffs.
