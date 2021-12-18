LIVE BLOG: #8 Montana State hosts SDSU in FCS Semifinals

2:45 p.m. – SDSU 17 MONTANA STATE 17 – 11:18 3Q
SDSU is unable to score, but they drive to midfield and punt. A great punt is fair caught at the four yard line. Now it’s up to the SDSU defense to make a big stop.
2:40 p.m. – SDSU 17 MONTANA STATE 17 – 15:00 3Q
The third quarter has begun and SDSU will get the ball. This is a huge possession for the Jackrabbits. Six points here would put them in the drivers seat going forward.
2:17 p.m. – SDSU 17 MONTANA STATE 17 – HALFTIME
Cole Frahm with a very clutch field goal to even the contest at 17.
Jackrabbits get the ball to start the second half.
2:06 p.m. – SDSU 14 MONTANA STATE 17 – 4:22 2Q
A lighting fast answer for the Bobcats and they lead 17-14.
1:59 p.m. – SDSU 14 MONTANA STATE 10 – 6:55 2Q
A big drive for SDSU, led by their passing attack that saw big gains to Canyon Bauer, Tucker Kraft and Jadon Janke.
Oladokun has been money so far today. Jacks up 14-10.
1:49 p.m. – SDSU 7 MONTANA STATE 10 – 9:59 2Q
Montana State has a long drive, that was aided by a SDSU roughing the passer call.
Bobcats add three points and take the lead at 10-7.
1:40 p.m. – SDSU 7 MONTANA STATE 7 – End of 1
One quarter down and it’s a tie game.
Montana State is on a drive right now as they’re looking for the lead. SDSU is slowing down the pace of the contest, while MSU is trying to play fast.
1:35 p.m. – SDSU 7 MONTANA STATE 7 – 1:21 1Q
SDSU answers with seven of their own as Pierre Strong Jr. runs right, makes a sweet juke and then takes it to the house!
Jackrabbits and Bobcats tied at 7.
1:28 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 7 – 3:28 1Q
Montana State strikes first. It appeared the Jackrabbit defense was going to get a stop, but Mellot’s deep pass for Nate Stewart goes the distance.
Bobcats lead 7-0.
1:21 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – 5:41 1Q
SDSU’s long drive stalls with a fourth down stop by Troy Andersen and Montana State.
Isaiah Davis tried bouncing it out and he got the one on one matchup he wanted, just a great tackle by Andersen.
1:11 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – 13:00 1Q
SDSU allows two first downs, but the Jackrabbits make the stop from there. They’ll start inside their own 20.
1:05 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – 15:00 1Q
SDSU wins the coin toss and they’ll defer their option to the second half. Montana State takes the ball to start the game.
1:02 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – PREGAME
Some big news from Bozeman before kick-off even happened. It appears SDSU will get Pierre Strong Jr. back and their counter part, Montana State is without the nation’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Ifanse.
BOZEMAN, MT (KELO) — It’s a battle in cold Montana for a spot in the FCS National Championship. #8 Montana State hosts SDSU in the FCS Semifinals.
SDSU is hoping to reach their second consecutive FCS National Championship with a win. You can preview today’s semifinal matchup here:
North Dakota State advanced to the FCS Championship with a 20-14 win over James Madison on Friday, December 17.
The winner of Saturday’s semifinals will meet NDSU in the championship on Saturday, January 8.