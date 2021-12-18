LIVE BLOG: #8 Montana State hosts SDSU in FCS Semifinals

2:45 p.m. – SDSU 17 MONTANA STATE 17 – 11:18 3Q

SDSU is unable to score, but they drive to midfield and punt. A great punt is fair caught at the four yard line. Now it’s up to the SDSU defense to make a big stop.

Fourth and two, punt unit on for SDSU.



Hunter Dustman pins the Bobcats at the four yard line. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

2:40 p.m. – SDSU 17 MONTANA STATE 17 – 15:00 3Q

The third quarter has begun and SDSU will get the ball. This is a huge possession for the Jackrabbits. Six points here would put them in the drivers seat going forward.

2:17 p.m. – SDSU 17 MONTANA STATE 17 – HALFTIME

Cole Frahm with a very clutch field goal to even the contest at 17.

Jackrabbits get the ball to start the second half.

Halftime: @GoJacksFB 17 Montana State 17 @KELOSports



Cole Frahm hits a clutch 51 yard field goal to end the half. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

2:06 p.m. – SDSU 14 MONTANA STATE 17 – 4:22 2Q

A lighting fast answer for the Bobcats and they lead 17-14.

Four yard touchdown run for Mellot. A five play, 75 yard drive gives the Bobcats the lead back.



4:22 2Q: MSU 17 @GoJacksFB 14 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:59 p.m. – SDSU 14 MONTANA STATE 10 – 6:55 2Q

A big drive for SDSU, led by their passing attack that saw big gains to Canyon Bauer, Tucker Kraft and Jadon Janke.

Oladokun has been money so far today. Jacks up 14-10.

Third and six for SDSU and Oladokun throws a laser to Jadon Janke who slips a tackle and scores the 13 yard touchdown!



6:55 2Q: @GoJacksFB 14 Montana State 10 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/SDGKZNoSiM — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:49 p.m. – SDSU 7 MONTANA STATE 10 – 9:59 2Q

Montana State has a long drive, that was aided by a SDSU roughing the passer call.

Bobcats add three points and take the lead at 10-7.

27 yard field goal is perfect for MSU.



9:59 2Q: Montana State 10 @GoJacksFB 7 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:40 p.m. – SDSU 7 MONTANA STATE 7 – End of 1

One quarter down and it’s a tie game.

Montana State is on a drive right now as they’re looking for the lead. SDSU is slowing down the pace of the contest, while MSU is trying to play fast.

1:35 p.m. – SDSU 7 MONTANA STATE 7 – 1:21 1Q

SDSU answers with seven of their own as Pierre Strong Jr. runs right, makes a sweet juke and then takes it to the house!

Jackrabbits and Bobcats tied at 7.

44 yard touchdown run for Pierre Strong Jr!



1:21 1Q: @GoJacksFB 7 MSU 7 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/AcSXVSrfo6 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:28 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 7 – 3:28 1Q

Montana State strikes first. It appeared the Jackrabbit defense was going to get a stop, but Mellot’s deep pass for Nate Stewart goes the distance.

Bobcats lead 7-0.

Third and seven for MSU. Mellot to Nate Stewart for the 64 yard touchdown. Appeared Malik Lofton didn't see the ball. Looked quite easy.



3:28 1Q: MSU 7 @GoJacksFB 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:21 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – 5:41 1Q

SDSU’s long drive stalls with a fourth down stop by Troy Andersen and Montana State.

Isaiah Davis tried bouncing it out and he got the one on one matchup he wanted, just a great tackle by Andersen.

Fourth and one for SDSU at the MSU 7.



Davis goes right and is dropped by Troy Andersen. He's one of the top players in the FCS. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:11 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – 13:00 1Q

SDSU allows two first downs, but the Jackrabbits make the stop from there. They’ll start inside their own 20.

Third and 13 for Montana State. Mellot opts to run, it's a gain of five. Bobcats punt.



SDSU will start at the 12 yard line. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

1:05 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – 15:00 1Q

SDSU wins the coin toss and they’ll defer their option to the second half. Montana State takes the ball to start the game.

1:02 p.m. – SDSU 0 MONTANA STATE 0 – PREGAME

Some big news from Bozeman before kick-off even happened. It appears SDSU will get Pierre Strong Jr. back and their counter part, Montana State is without the nation’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Ifanse.

Wow. MSU down one of the nations best running backs.



Andersen is one of the top defensive players, so having him is a much needed sign for Bobcats https://t.co/H3lCIBkMFE — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 18, 2021

BOZEMAN, MT (KELO) — It’s a battle in cold Montana for a spot in the FCS National Championship. #8 Montana State hosts SDSU in the FCS Semifinals.

SDSU is hoping to reach their second consecutive FCS National Championship with a win. You can preview today’s semifinal matchup here:

North Dakota State advanced to the FCS Championship with a 20-14 win over James Madison on Friday, December 17.

The winner of Saturday’s semifinals will meet NDSU in the championship on Saturday, January 8.