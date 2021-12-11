LIVE BLOG: #4 Villanova vs. SDSU in FCS Quarterfinals

3:36 p.m. – SDSU 35 VILLANOVA 21 – 8:13 p.m. 4Q

Isaiah Davis is in for his third touchdown of the game. That’s 21 straight points for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU up 35-21 with eight minutes to play.

1st and goal, handoff to Davis and he is in! Two yard touchdown. That's 21 straight for SDSU!



3:28 p.m. – SDSU 28 VILLANOVA 21 – 12:40 4Q

Villanova gets an opportunity, but they can’t convert. Huge stand for SDSU.

First play of the ensuing drive leads to a 32 yard Davis run. Jacks in business as they’re looking to build on a seven point lead.

3:22 p.m. – SDSU 28 VILLANOVA 21 – END of 3

Three quarters down… 15 minutes to go as SDSU seeks another trip to the FCS semfinals.

3:14 p.m. – SDSU 28 VILLANOVA 21 – 2:17 3Q

SDSU converts a fourth and one with a two yard power run by Isaiah Davis, with help from his offensive line.

Next play, Oladokun goes deep and his pass is perfectly placed for Jaxon Janke. SDSU back in front, it’s 28-21.

38 yard DIME from Oladokun to Jaxon Janke for the TD!



3:08 p.m. – SDSU 21 VILLANOVA 21 – 4:00 3Q

Reece Winkelman’s sack helps force a stop. SDSU will take over near midfield after an awful punt.

This is SDSU’s chance to grab a lead late in the third.

Nova goes to the ground. Gain of 8. On comes the punt unit.



2:57 p.m. – SDSU 21 VILLANOVA 21 – 8:37 3Q

SDSU forces a three and out to start the half. Then it’s a great drive fueled by a 37 yard pass from Oladokun to Jaxon Janke. Davis would take it in the rest of the way.

Game tied at 21.

Touchdown Jackrabbits. 2 yard power run by Isaiah Davis for the score.



2:44 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 21 – 15:00 3Q

The third quarter has begun. Villanova gets the ball, but SDSU needs a stop on this drive.

Second half has begun. Pierre Strong Jr. is out for the game.



2:34 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 21 – HALFTIME

Halftime Stats – Courtesy: NCAA

SDSU has established the run and looked good doing so, however the struggle in the passing game, both offensively and defensively has been an issue.

2:23 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 21 – HALFTIME

It’s halftime in Villanova. The Jackrabbits attempted a Hail Mary to end the half, but it was intercepted.

Jackrabbits trail 21-14, they’ve got some work to do in the locker room to adjust to the second half.

2:09 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 21 – 0:44 2Q

A 55 yard touchdown pass from Daniel Smith to Jaaron Hayek. Wildcats up 21-14.

SDSU’s pass defense is really struggling.

55 yard touchdown from Smith to Jaaron Hayek.



2:09 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 14 – 1:39 2Q

SDSU gets a first down, but a false start penalty puts them behind the chains. Jackrabbits punt.

Wildcats take over at the 35 following a 21 yard punt by Hunter Dustman.

3rd and 9 for SDSU offense.



Oladokun goes deep for Jadon Janke. Incomplete.



2:03 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 14 – 4:18 2Q

A drive that was fueled by a 37 yard pass and two pass interferences, leads to a seven yard touchdown run.

SDSU and Villanova knotted at 14. Wildcats get the ball to start the third quarter, so this drive is big for the Jackrabbits.

Seven yard touchdown run by QB Daniel Smith. Designed run evens it up.



1:57 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 7 – 6:07 2Q

Tough news coming from Pennsylvania. Pierre Strong Jr. is on the sideline is street clothes. He’s done for the game.

1:50 p.m. – SDSU 14 VILLANOVA 7 – 8:09 2Q

SDSU answers with a ten yard touchdown pass from Oladokun to Jaxon Janke. Jackrabbits build a 14-7 lead.

That drive lasted more than nine minutes and saw the Jacks convert three third downs.

Ten yard touchdown pass from Chris Oladokun to Jaxon Janke!



1:36 p.m. – SDSU 7 VILLANOVA 7 – End of 1

One quarter down, three to go. SDSU is on a drive as they are nearing midfield, but they’ll face a third and short to the start the second quarter.

1:30 p.m. – SDSU 7 VILLANOVA 7 – 2:20 1Q

Villanova answers with a touchdown of their own. SDSU’s pass defense struggled through that drive. They’ve got some adjustments to make.

Daniel Smith completed just 8 passes last week. He’s 3-4 today for 64 yards and a touchdown.

37 yard touchdown from Daniel Smith to Pringle.



1:20 p.m. – SDSU 7 VILLANOVA 0 – 6:40 1Q

Great field position leads to six! Isaiah Davis ran up the middle, waited for the line to open a hole and then exploded forward for a 24 yard touchdown run.

SDSU strikes first! It’s 7-0, midway through the first.

Patient run by Davis, great blocking and SDSU strikes first! 24 yard run.



Here’s a look at the play

Jacks strike first!



Isaiah Davis stutter-steps his way through the line for a 24-yard touchdown run with 6:40 to play in first quarter



6 plays, 54 yards, 3:20 TOP

South Dakota State 7, Villanova 0

1:14 p.m. – SDSU 0 VILLANOVA 0 – 10:00 1Q

SDSU forces the three and out and gets the ball near midfield. Great opportunity for the Jacks to strike first.

Two runs for Nova sets up 3rd and six.



1:11 p.m. – SDSU 0 VILLANOVA 0 – 12:00 1Q

SDSU is forced to punt, but a great special teams play pins them deep. Wildcats take over at their own one.

Jackrabbits need a stop here. A three and out and they would give their offense prime field position.

One first down, then a three and out. Dustman on to punt.



1:09 p.m. – SDSU 0 VILLANOVA 0 – 13:15 1Q

Big run for Pierre Strong Jr. He gives SDSU their first first down of the game.

Keep in mind, this Villanova defense is third best in the entire country and they’re going to make running the ball very difficult.

First two runs to Strong Jr. lead to a third and ten.



1:06 p.m. – SDSU 0 VILLANOVA 0 – 14:52 1Q

Villanova kicks off and Jadon Janke brings it past the 30 yard line. Solid return and here we go!

1:02 p.m. – SDSU 0 VILLANOVA 0 – PREGAME

Kick-off is just a few moments away! Villanova won the coin toss and they will defer. SDSU’s 14th ranked offense takes to the field first!

WEATHER IN PA

It’s currently 60 degrees in Villanova, Pennsylvania with a small rain chance increasing throughout the afternoon.

It’s windy! 15-20 MPH wind currently with it rising over the next few hours.

Coach Stiegelmeier says SDSU is used to playing in this wind, but he’s not sure if Villanova is!

VILLANOVA, PA (KELO) — It’s a battle in the FCS Quarterfinals as SDSU meets #4 Villanova for a spot in the semifinals. The Jacks have reached the semifinals four of the past five seasons.

The game begins around 1 p.m. central time and you can follow the KELOLAND.com Live Blog right here as this story will have updates throughout the contest.

You can preview the contest between the Wildcats and Jackrabbits below:

