LIVE BLOG: #17 USD hosts #7 SDSU with the playoffs in sight

3:18 p.m. – USD 14 – SDSU 13 – 4:45 3Q
USD scores and takes the lead! Big drive by the Yotes and tremendous work by Nate Thomas.
3:09 p.m. – SDSU 13 – USD 7 – 8:03 3Q
Jacks take nearly seven minutes off the clock, but only get three. USD a chance to tie or take the lead as they get their first chance on offense this half.
2:50 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – HALFTIME
Halftime stats: USD has outgained SDSU 177-158 in total offensive yards. USD has outrushed SDSU 57-39 and out passed them 120-119.
Carson Camp has been money. He’s 12-19 for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Chris Oladokun has been solid as well. He’s 11-16 for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Jacks receive the third quarter kickoff in one minute.
2:31 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – HALFTIME
USD runs out the clock and we’re headed to halftime!
2:25 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – 1:16 2Q
Great play by Carson Camp. Used his feet to avoid pressure and then made a great throw to Vander Esch. Huge answer for USD!
2:14 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 2:12 2Q
Fourth and a foot coming up for USD. SDSU uses a timeout.
2:07 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 3:49 2Q
SDSU trying to convert a third and five, but Chris Oladokun forces the pass and it’s intercepted by Jacob Matthew.
2:02 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 6:31 2Q
USD goes 59 yards as they take more than 6 minutes off the clock. However, a Mason Lorber missed field goal keeps them off the board.
1:47 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 12:49 2Q
SDSU is able to drive down the field and score a six yard touchdown. Chris Oladokun to Zach Heins.
The drive was fueled by a 49 yard broken play. Oladokun found Jaxon Janke wide open on broken coverage.
1:40 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – End of 1Q
One quarter of play in the books. SDSU has outgained USD 63-58. Time of possession is about even at 7:47-7:13
1:34 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 1:44 1Q
Solid drive by USD as Camp makes some nice throws to get them into Jackrabbit territory. However, Mason Lorber’s 45 yard field is no good. SDSU still leads 3-0.
1:25 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 5:00 1Q
Big play for USD as they get the INT. Starting quarterback, Carson Camp is back on the game for USD.
1:22 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 8:00 1Q
USD gets one first down, but is stopped via a sack on their next set of downs. SDSU takes over on offense.
1:18 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 10:55 1Q
Backup quarterback, Johnathan Lewis is into the game for USD. Camp was injured on the only play that he was in the game.
1:14 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 10:55 1Q
SDSU gets called for a holding penalty on left tackle Aron Johnson. They weren’t able to overcome the 2nd and 20.
SDSU settles for three. They lead 3-0.
1:06 p.m. – SDSU 0 – USD 0 – 14:50 1Q
First play of the game is an interception for SDSU. Jacks take over at the USD 45.
1:05 p.m. – SDSU 0 – USD 0
USD wins the coin toss and takes the football. They’ll start at their own 19.
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The State-U rivalry is back! For the ninth time in the division one era, USD and SDSU will meet in a football contest.
The Jackrabbits are 7-1 since the two teams began playing division one in 2012. SDSU leads the all-time series 54-51-7. However, USD won the last meeting in 2019. The Coyotes won 24-21.