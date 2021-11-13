LIVE BLOG: #17 USD hosts #7 SDSU with the playoffs in sight

3:18 p.m. – USD 14 – SDSU 13 – 4:45 3Q

USD scores and takes the lead! Big drive by the Yotes and tremendous work by Nate Thomas.

3:09 p.m. – SDSU 13 – USD 7 – 8:03 3Q

Jacks take nearly seven minutes off the clock, but only get three. USD a chance to tie or take the lead as they get their first chance on offense this half.

2:50 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – HALFTIME

Halftime stats: USD has outgained SDSU 177-158 in total offensive yards. USD has outrushed SDSU 57-39 and out passed them 120-119.

Carson Camp has been money. He’s 12-19 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Oladokun has been solid as well. He’s 11-16 for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Jacks receive the third quarter kickoff in one minute.

2:31 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – HALFTIME

USD runs out the clock and we’re headed to halftime!

2:25 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – 1:16 2Q

Great play by Carson Camp. Used his feet to avoid pressure and then made a great throw to Vander Esch. Huge answer for USD!

2:14 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 2:12 2Q

Fourth and a foot coming up for USD. SDSU uses a timeout.

2:07 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 3:49 2Q

SDSU trying to convert a third and five, but Chris Oladokun forces the pass and it’s intercepted by Jacob Matthew.

2:02 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 6:31 2Q

USD goes 59 yards as they take more than 6 minutes off the clock. However, a Mason Lorber missed field goal keeps them off the board.

1:47 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 12:49 2Q

SDSU is able to drive down the field and score a six yard touchdown. Chris Oladokun to Zach Heins.

The drive was fueled by a 49 yard broken play. Oladokun found Jaxon Janke wide open on broken coverage.

1:40 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – End of 1Q

One quarter of play in the books. SDSU has outgained USD 63-58. Time of possession is about even at 7:47-7:13

1:34 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 1:44 1Q

Solid drive by USD as Camp makes some nice throws to get them into Jackrabbit territory. However, Mason Lorber’s 45 yard field is no good. SDSU still leads 3-0.

1:25 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 5:00 1Q

Big play for USD as they get the INT. Starting quarterback, Carson Camp is back on the game for USD.

1:22 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 8:00 1Q

USD gets one first down, but is stopped via a sack on their next set of downs. SDSU takes over on offense.

1:18 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 10:55 1Q

Backup quarterback, Johnathan Lewis is into the game for USD. Camp was injured on the only play that he was in the game.

1:14 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 10:55 1Q

SDSU gets called for a holding penalty on left tackle Aron Johnson. They weren’t able to overcome the 2nd and 20.

SDSU settles for three. They lead 3-0.

1:06 p.m. – SDSU 0 – USD 0 – 14:50 1Q

First play of the game is an interception for SDSU. Jacks take over at the USD 45.

1:05 p.m. – SDSU 0 – USD 0

USD wins the coin toss and takes the football. They’ll start at their own 19.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The State-U rivalry is back! For the ninth time in the division one era, USD and SDSU will meet in a football contest.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 since the two teams began playing division one in 2012. SDSU leads the all-time series 54-51-7. However, USD won the last meeting in 2019. The Coyotes won 24-21.

