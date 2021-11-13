LIVE BLOG: #17 USD hosts #7 SDSU with the playoffs in sight

3:18 p.m. – USD 14 – SDSU 13 – 4:45 3Q

USD scores and takes the lead! Big drive by the Yotes and tremendous work by Nate Thomas.

3:09 p.m. – SDSU 13 – USD 7 – 8:03 3Q

Jacks take nearly seven minutes off the clock, but only get three. USD a chance to tie or take the lead as they get their first chance on offense this half.

Third and ten for SDSU. Oladokun throws it away, nobody open.



37 yard Cole Frahm field goal is right down the middle.



2:50 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – HALFTIME

Halftime stats: USD has outgained SDSU 177-158 in total offensive yards. USD has outrushed SDSU 57-39 and out passed them 120-119.

Carson Camp has been money. He’s 12-19 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Oladokun has been solid as well. He’s 11-16 for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Jacks receive the third quarter kickoff in one minute.

2:31 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – HALFTIME

USD runs out the clock and we’re headed to halftime!

2:25 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 7 – 1:16 2Q

Great play by Carson Camp. Used his feet to avoid pressure and then made a great throw to Vander Esch. Huge answer for USD!

Third and goal from the 18. Camp escapes contain and finds Caleb Vander Esch for the touchdown.



2:14 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 2:12 2Q

Fourth and a foot coming up for USD. SDSU uses a timeout.

Third down and three for USD.



2:07 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 3:49 2Q

SDSU trying to convert a third and five, but Chris Oladokun forces the pass and it’s intercepted by Jacob Matthew.

Huge third and five for USD's defense.



2:02 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 6:31 2Q

USD goes 59 yards as they take more than 6 minutes off the clock. However, a Mason Lorber missed field goal keeps them off the board.

Fourth and 14, Mason Lorber back on.



1:47 p.m. – SDSU 10 – USD 0 – 12:49 2Q

SDSU is able to drive down the field and score a six yard touchdown. Chris Oladokun to Zach Heins.

Third and two for SDSU.



Oladokun protected and then delivers to a wide open Zach Heins for the six yard touchdown.



The drive was fueled by a 49 yard broken play. Oladokun found Jaxon Janke wide open on broken coverage.

Third and eight for SDSU.



1:40 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – End of 1Q

One quarter of play in the books. SDSU has outgained USD 63-58. Time of possession is about even at 7:47-7:13

1:34 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 1:44 1Q

Solid drive by USD as Camp makes some nice throws to get them into Jackrabbit territory. However, Mason Lorber’s 45 yard field is no good. SDSU still leads 3-0.

Camp throws Samson's way on third and 13, incomplete.



Mason Lorber from 45 is no good, wide right.



1:25 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 5:00 1Q

Big play for USD as they get the INT. Starting quarterback, Carson Camp is back on the game for USD.

On third and 14, USD goes deep, but the ball is tipped and intercepted by Jack Cochrane.



1:22 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 8:00 1Q

USD gets one first down, but is stopped via a sack on their next set of downs. SDSU takes over on offense.

1:18 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 10:55 1Q

Backup quarterback, Johnathan Lewis is into the game for USD. Camp was injured on the only play that he was in the game.

1:14 p.m. – SDSU 3 – USD 0 – 10:55 1Q

SDSU gets called for a holding penalty on left tackle Aron Johnson. They weren’t able to overcome the 2nd and 20.

SDSU settles for three. They lead 3-0.

37 yard Cole Frahm field goal is good.



1:06 p.m. – SDSU 0 – USD 0 – 14:50 1Q

First play of the game is an interception for SDSU. Jacks take over at the USD 45.

First play of the game, USD takes a shot and SDSU's DyShawn Gales is there for the INT.



1:05 p.m. – SDSU 0 – USD 0

USD wins the coin toss and takes the football. They’ll start at their own 19.

Onto the field comes USD.



VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The State-U rivalry is back! For the ninth time in the division one era, USD and SDSU will meet in a football contest.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 since the two teams began playing division one in 2012. SDSU leads the all-time series 54-51-7. However, USD won the last meeting in 2019. The Coyotes won 24-21.