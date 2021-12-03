LIVE BLOG: #12 Minnesota vs. USD in NCAA Tournament

8:35 p.m. – USD 5 – Minnesota 10 – Set 3 (19-25, 22-25 – Minnesota leads 2-0)
Minnesota continues to look impressive in set three. USD’s mistakes have been costly so far, it’s a reason they’ve struggled.
Coyotes have some work to do now.
8:24 p.m. – USD 0 – Minnesota 0 – Set 3 (19-25, 22-25 – Minnesota leads 2-0)
USD falls in set two, 25-22. Minnesota’s Jenna Wenass with a match high 9 kills. Elizabeth Juhnke with 8
8:16 p.m. – USD 19 – Minnesota 21 – Set 2 (19-25)
Minnesota holds a narrow lead late in set. Coyote need a couple of quick points.
8:12 p.m. – USD 17 – Minnesota 17 – Set 2 (19-25)
A 5-2 run has got the Coyotes in it! The set is tied at 17 and they need to find a way to grab a lead and run with it. If they can, they could take set two and tie this match up.
8:06 p.m. – USD 12 – Minnesota 15 – Set 2 (19-25)
USD is battling in set number two. Coyotes down three midway through the set.
8:04 p.m. – USD 11 – Minnesota 12 – Set 2 (19-25)
USD is playing well right now and finding a way to grab some momentum. They trail by just one in set two. They need to find a way to get a lead and put some pressure on Minnesota.
7:58 p.m. – USD 3 – Minnesota 6 – Set 2 (19-25)
Minensota challenges a call and gets it to go their way. USD has fallen behind early in set two.
7:52 p.m. – USD 0 – Minnesota 0 – Set 2 (19-25)
7:50 p.m. – USD 19 – Minnesota 25 – Set 1 FINAL
Minnesota closes the set on an 8-3 run. The Coyotes nearly tied it at 17 as it appeared Slaughter had a kill, but another Coyote was deemed to be under the net, erasing the point. Minnesota rolled from there.
Elizabeth Juhnke with five kills for USD. Madison Harms added three and Sami Slaughter with two.
7:42 p.m. – USD 16 – Minnesota 19 – 1st Set
USD has been going back and forth with Minnesota, but has yet to even the match. They got within one point, but Minnesota answered with back-to-back points and they’re up three late.
7:33 p.m. – USD 8 – Minnesota 9 – 1st Set
A huge 6-0 run for USD and they’re right back into the game! Clutch answer by the Coyotes.
7:31 p.m. – USD 2 – Minnesota 8 – 1st Set
Yotes in an early 8-2 hole. Slaughter with a nice kill to hopefully slow down the Golden Gophers a little bit.
7:27 p.m. – USD 1 – Minnesota 6 – 1st Set
USD scored the game’s first point however, Minnesota has answered with six straight. Timeout Coyotes, they trail 6-1.
7:22 p.m. – USD 0 – Minnesota 0 – 1st Set
And HERE WE GO! It’s a 20 minute break, but the contest is finally set to start from Minneapolis.
7:19 p.m. – USD 0 – Minnesota 0 – 1st Set
The match in Minneapolis has yet to start. The game prior ran a little long, forcing the USD vs. Minnesota game to have a delayed start.
7:13 p.m. – USD 0 – Minnesota 0 – 1st Set
Still waiting for the match to begin. First serve should be here soon. USD will start Aimee Adams, Sami Slaughter, Madison Jurgens, Elizabeth Juhnke, Madison Harms, Maddie Wiedenfeld and Lolo Weideman.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — The USD volleyball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. This year, they’ve drawn Big Ten Power Minnesota.
