LISTEN: Ravnsborg hearing at Stanley County Courthouse

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The legal criminal conclusion to what happened on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore on the night of Sept. 12, 2020, will be decided at a hearing scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Stanley County Courthouse in Fort Pierre.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is expected to take a plea deal for three misdemeanor traffic charges, a prosecutor confirmed to KELOLAND News.

The first-term attorney general is being represented by Rapid City lawyer Tim Rensch, while Hyde County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell is prosecuting Ravnsborg for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, improper lane driving and careless driving. Circuit Court Judge John Brown will oversee the proceedings.

Sovell has also been working with Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore.

Each of the misdemeanors carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in county jail, a $500 fine or both. Details of the plea deal are expected to be released during the proceedings.

How we got here

Ravnsborg’s charges were announced in February after a months-long investigation into the death of Joe Boever, who was killed after being struck by Ravnsborg’s car while walking on the shoulder of Highway 14.

In March, Ravnsborg plead not guilty to the three misdemeanor charges at the Hughes County Courthouse. In May, Ravnsborg’s defense asked for more time to prepare for a criminal trial, which was set for Aug. 26.

In June, Ravnsborg’s attorney filed a document objecting to cameras or audio in the courtroom and in July, Ravnsborg requested Boever’s psychiatric records.

Ravnsborg also claims evidence at the scene proves that Boever was on the road, not the shoulder when he was hit.

Ravnsborg called 911 after the crash and said he didn’t know what he had hit. The Hyde County Sheriff came to the scene and the two men looked but reportedly didn’t find anything. Ravnsborg used the sheriff’s personal vehicle to continue home to Pierre. The next day, Ravnsborg returned to the scene and found Boever’s body next to the road.

This week, Judge Brown ruled Boever’s mental-health records couldn’t be used during the trial.

Criminal investigators from North Dakota determined from the crash scene that Ravnsborg’s vehicle was on the paved shoulder when it struck Boever. Investigators told Ravnsborg that Boever’s face had smashed through Ravnsborg’s windshield. They said Boever’s glasses were found in the front passenger seat.

Investigators also said the flashlight Boever was carrying was still lit when his body was found.

After the crash, Republican Governor Kristi Noem repeatedly called for Ravnsborg to resign. At one point, Judge Brown ordered the governor to remove two videos of Ravnsborg’s interviews with investigators from the state Department of Public Safety website.

The South Dakota House of Representatives has a bipartisan-sponsored impeachment resolution pending against Ravnsborg and former attorney general Marty Jackley has already announced he will seek the Republican nomination in 2022.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. but Ravsnborg does not have to be there to enter a plea, which would end criminal proceedings.

Boever’s widow, Jenny, is expected to file a civil suit against Ravnsborg after the criminal trial.