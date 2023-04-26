SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Tucker Kraft, a former South Dakota State and Timber Lake standout, is expected to be the latest South Dakota native to hear his name announced during this week’s NFL Draft.

After his NFL Pro Day workout at the end of March, Kraft said he wanted to hear his “name called early.”

“I’m not doing any of this for me, I’m doing this to set my family up, my future kids, their kids, generational wealth. I’m trying to create something here,” Kraft said in late March.

Along with Kraft, there are other South Dakota natives hoping to be drafted or receive a NFL camp invite, including former Watertown standout Spencer Waege (North Dakota State) and former Sioux Falls Washington standout Seth Benson (Iowa).

Chad Greenway and Riley Reiff are the only South Dakotans drafted in the first round in the seven-round era. Greenway, a Mount Vernon native, went 17th overall in the first round of the 2006 draft, while Reiff, a Parkston native, was drafted 23rd overall in the first round of the 2012 draft.

The list of South Dakota natives, people born inside the borders of South Dakota, who have played in the NFL is less than 100, according to sports database website Pro Football Reference. Pro Football Reference’s list of 60 South Dakota-born players also includes Dallas Clark, who was born in Sioux Falls, but grew up in northwestern Iowa before starting for the Iowa Hawkeyes and being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

Below is a list of South Dakotans drafted since 1994 when the NFL started drafting in only seven rounds. The NFL Draft has morphed from as many as 30 rounds in the 1950s to 17 rounds in the 1960s and 12 rounds in the 1970s before moving to eight in 1993, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list does not include players who played college football in South Dakota and were then drafted.

2021

Matt Farniok, offensive lineman, Sioux Falls Washington/Nebraska, drafted 238th overall in the seventh round of the 2021 draft.

2020

Derrek Tuszka, defensive lineman, Warner/North Dakota State, drafted 254th overall in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

2018

Dallas Goedert, tight end, Britton/South Dakota State, drafted 49th overall in the second round of the 2018 draft.

2017

Nathan Gerry, defensive back, Sioux Falls Washington/Nebraska, drafted 184th overall in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

2012

Riley Reiff, offensive lineman, Parkston/Iowa, drafted 23rd overall in the first round of the 2012 draft.

2008

Taylor Mehlfaff, kicker, Aberdeen/Wisconsin, drafted 178th overall in the sixth round of the 2008 draft.

2006

Chad Greenway, linebacker, Mount Vernon/Iowa, drafted 17th overall in the first round of the 2006 draft.

1995

Bryan Schwartz, linebacker, Miller/Augustana, drafted 64th overall in the second round of the 1995 draft.

Notables

Adam Vinatieri, a South Dakota State and Rapid City Central alum, has played the most NFL games of any South Dakotan at 365. The four-time Super Bowl champion kicker was not drafted but was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1996 by the New England Patriots after playing one season overseas.

John Dutton, another Rapid City Central alum, is the highest drafted South Dakotan in any sport as the No. 5 pick overall, by the Baltimore Colts, in the 1974 NFL draft. Dutton, a defensive tackle who played college football at Nebraska, played in 185 NFL games.

Lynn Boden, an Osceola, Nebraska native, is the only North Central Conference player ever selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, when he was the 13th overall selection by the Detroit Lions in 1975. He’s the highest drafted South Dakota State alum.

The University of South Dakota has had 11 players picked in the NFL since 1960. John Kohler is the highest drafted Coyote going No. 63 in the third round in 1970. More recent Coyotes drafted include Tyler Starr in 2014 in the seventh round and Tom Compton in 2012 in the sixth round.