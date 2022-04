LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson as the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson will be added to a defense that can use the help. The Lions had the fourth worst total defense last season.

Michigan standout, Aidan Hutchinson was the second overall pick. Georgia’s Travon Walker was the first overall pick in the draft.

