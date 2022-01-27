Lincoln to host #4 Washington in Thursday GOTW

Through their first eight games, Washington sits at 5-3, having won five of their last six games. The Warriors are currently fourth in the ‘AA’ standings.

Lincoln on the other hand has had some close losses, which leads to their 4-5 record.

All five of the Patriot losses have come by 12 points or less, including three games inside of ten points.

Lincoln sits ninth in the standings, but a win over Washington could help vault them into the top eight.