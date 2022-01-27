Lincoln to host #4 Washington in Thursday GOTW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be another edition of the east side rivalry when Sioux Falls Lincoln plays host to #4 Sioux Falls Washington in this week’s KELOLAND.com Thursday Game of the Week.
Through their first eight games, Washington sits at 5-3, having won five of their last six games. The Warriors are currently fourth in the ‘AA’ standings.
Lincoln on the other hand has had some close losses, which leads to their 4-5 record.
All five of the Patriot losses have come by 12 points or less, including three games inside of ten points.
Lincoln sits ninth in the standings, but a win over Washington could help vault them into the top eight.
Thursday’s Game of the Week will tip-off at 7 p.m. from Lincoln High School.
You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.