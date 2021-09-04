Lincoln set to host Watertown Saturday on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Saturday KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns tomorrow as Sioux Falls Lincoln (1-0) hosts Watertown (1-0) in a cross class battle at Howard Wood Field.

The game will stream on KELOLAND.com starting at 6 p.m.

Both teams are coming into Saturday’s contest following wins last week.

The Arrows raced out to a 38-9 lead over Sturgis through the first three quarters. Watertown would go on to earn the 38-18 win.

Lincoln is also coming off an impressive win as they picked up a 47-6 win over Rapid City Central.

Saturday’s game will kick-off at 6 p.m. on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.

