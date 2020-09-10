Lincoln hosts Washington in cross town rivalry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington will cross paths with in town rival Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday at Howard Wood Field.

#5 Sioux Falls Washington suffered their first loss of the season last week as Harrisburg earned the 35-17 President’s Bowl victory. The Warrior offense was held to just 235 yards, of which only 13 yards came on the ground.

“First down plays, we need to improve, plain and simple. We had the ball right around six minutes in the second half, total. Harrisburg did a phenomenal job of not only controlling the ball, but then they ended with points. Tip our cap to our defense, they were bend not break for the most part,” Washington head coach Ryan Evans said.

Washington will look to improve their offense, which is scoring more than twenty points per game, however the Warrior offense has struggled on first downs.

“When we talk about improving as an offense, it’s more about improving our offense as a whole. Right now our opponent is ourself,” Evans said. “We need to get better at the little things, period. I’ve talked about first down, we need to be better on first down.”

The Warriors will now prepare to host in town rival Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday. For the third straight week, the Warriors will have to prepare for an offense led by one of the state’s best quarterbacks.

“Lincoln has a prolific offense. Coach (Jared) Fredenburg and coach (Erik) Struck, coach Struck runs the offense, they both do a phenominal job. When you try to stop an offense, that at times is similar to ours, they really are,” Evans said. “On top of it, they have a quarterback in Tommy Thompson and he extends plays and makes a ton of plays with his feet.”

Sioux Falls Lincoln also suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of a 42-19 loss to Roosevelt. Quarterback Tommy Thompson led the way, rushing for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns.

“He had a really good game running the ball and taking advantage of getting out of the pocket and running. If you ask him, I think he would say that his passing game wasn’t a really good game. There’s a lot of things that we had in the gameplan that we just didn’t execute and I think he would be the first one to tell you that also,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

The Warrior defense has allowed six passing touchdowns this season and nearly 450 yards total passing. However, the Lincoln offense will be looking to score anyway they can.

“We always look for that and obviously with Isaiah Robinson too, our run game sets up our pass game and the pass game sets up our run,” Fredenburg said. “We really like to be about fifty-fifty if we can, but we’ll take whatever they’re going to give us.”

The Warriors and Patriots are both coming off their first loss of the season, but only one team will be able to get back into the win column.

“Both of us are coming off of a loss, and both of us, we feel, are probably pretty good teams and the winner is going to be the team that bounces back and isn’t feeling sorry for itself and just goes out and plays,” Fredenburg said.

The two teams split a pair of games last year, however Washington has won four of their last six meetings, dating back to 2015. Friday’s game will be another chapter in the long time rivalry between the two schools.

“When you talk about Washington vs. Lincoln, you talk about just an absolute rivalry. Last year kind of showed everybody that, because in those times, both teams are going to rise up,” Evans said. “We are going to get the best of them, and they are going to get the best of us and then some. It’s a rivalry game and our kids are super excited to play.”

“We’re playing Washington! We don’t need anymore pep talks. They know what Washington brings to the table, it’s a cross town rival and it’s going to be a good game,” Fredenburg said.

Lincoln will host Washington at Howard Wood Field on Friday. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and you can watch the game by livestreaming it on KELOLAND.com.