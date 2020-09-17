Lincoln hosts O’Gorman Friday in 11 ‘AAA’ top five clash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fourth ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln will host fifth ranked O’Gorman on Friday and the game will be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

The O’Gorman Knights suffered a 48-0 setback last Saturday at the hands of top ranked Roosevelt. The Knights struggled on Saturday, much in part to the teams inexperience.

“Obviously, the score is indicative of how good Roosevelt is, and hopefully not as bad as we played. Our kids are inexperienced and it was a big game, it was a big stage and a lot of guys haven’t played very much varsity experience, so our inexperience showed in that situation,” O’Gorman football coach Jayson Poppinga said.

After posting an impressive 43 points in a win over Rapid City Stevens, the O’Gorman offense has struggled. The Knights posted just 14 points in a loss at Brandon Valley, two weeks ago and then were shutout by Roosevelt last week.

“All these guys are learning and they’re learning how to play on Friday and Saturday nights, not just in practice. How far we develop, is going to be on their ability to make these adjustments as we go through, in order to get themselves open and make plays,” Poppinga said.

O’Gorman finds themselves ranked fifth in the latest South Dakota High School Football Prep Media poll, despite owning just a 1-2 record.

“We feel like we played with a Brandon Valley team, we didn’t play with Roosevelt, so now the question is, where do we sit against a very good Lincoln team? Lincoln’s coming off a huge win for them and they’re going to expect to be one of the top teams in the state. Anytime you play a team from the metro, it’s top of the line competition,” Poppinga said.

The Knights will now play fourth ranked Lincoln, a team who’s offense mirrors that of Roosevelt. However, coach Poppinga and the Knights are keeping the focus on themselves.

“The focus has always been on us. It doesn’t matter if it’s Lincoln or Washington or Rapid City, I mean the competition doesn’t matter to us, we want to go out and perform at a high level,” Poppinga said.

“Lincoln brings some of the same challenges (as Roosevelt). I mean their skill players and wide receivers have great speed and their quarterback is one of the best in the state, so trying to contain them is important to us, but ultimately it’s for us to try and play good football on our side of the ball.”

Sioux Falls Lincoln advanced to 2-1 with an impressive 41-0 win over fifth ranked Washington last Friday. The Patriots jumped out to a hot start, and then cruised from there.

“It was fourteen to nothing, before they even got to play number two. That happened, our offense was playing really well, it looked like they were trying to take away the run with Isaiah and the run game and when you do that and Tommy (Thompson) is on, he’s as good as there is in the state,” Sioux Falls Lincoln football coach Jared Fredenburg said.

The Lincoln passing attack contributed 264 yards and four touchdowns, with a lot of the yards coming from one connection built between Ty Schafer and Tommy Thompson.

“Ty (Schafer) executed the routes and Tommy was able to find him. They had a pretty special connection,” Fredenburg said. “They knew what they wanted and when high school kids know and practice that during the week and then comes to fruition in the game, then it’s pretty cool to see.”

Despite allowing just 104 yards and zero points to the Washington offense, coach Fredenburg knows that the defense can still improve on the little things.

“We made considerable mistakes on defense again. Luckily, they (Sioux Falls Washington) didn’t find it, but when you’re breaking down film the day after, the coaches find it and so we are constantly trying to improve and constantly trying to better ourselves by the end of the season,” Fredenburg said.

The Patriots are looking to improve to 3-1, and the team should have plenty of motivation after their last two weeks of football.

“They felt a little disrespected by their coach a little bit, because I got after them pretty good and you know, we didn’t play well, we did play soft against Roosevelt,” Fredenburg said. “Also, not being in the top five, they thought they were a top five team, even off of the loss and they wanted to prove that they belong. This week, with us moving up a bit, we have to prove that we belong.”

Fourth ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln will host fifth ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman, as part of their Red Letter Days homecoming celebration.

Kick-off is set for 5:00 p.m. on Friday, at Howard Wood Field and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com, as part of our high school football coverage.