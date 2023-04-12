SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln High School Marching Band is set to perform as one of 10 bands selected for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

This will actually be the 4th time the LHS band has marched in the parade, and will mark 30 years since the first visit in 1994.

Dan Carlson, the LHS band director, said the process to be selected began in October 2022, when the school began working on a promotional video and other information for their submission.

“We had to submit a video of our 2022 marching band field show — basically a resume of everything we’re about,” Carlson said.

Being one of the 10 bands selected is a sought-after position, according to Carlson. “There are six high school bands selected in the country, and the other four bands are either college bands or other types of bands.”

Along with being one of the six high school bands selected, Carlson said LHS has the distinction of being both the farthest west band selected this year, as well as the only repeat band selected. “It was a pretty high honor,” he said. “They’ve been trying to select groups that haven’t had the experience before — there were over 100 that applied.”

Besides 1994, the band’s other trips to NYC came in 2000 and 2008. Carlson was present for those last two, which will make the 2024 trip his 3rd.

Carlson says that trip out constitutes a 28.5 hour bus ride, if all goes to plan. With the parade still a year and a half out, he says there’s a lot to do in the meantime.

“What happens between then and now is a whole bunch of fundraising,” Carlson said. “We have to raise a whole lot of money to make that trip happen — a 7 or 8 day trip costs a lot of money — and nothing’s getting cheaper anymore.”

The band will of course have to prepare for the event itself. Carlson explained that the televised presentation actually occurs following a full two miles of marching through downtown NYC. “We have to make sure we’re ready to do that — we have the endurance to do that and that we look as good as we can when we get to that point.”

Luckily, they have their own method for getting in shape.

“We call it tracking,” Carlson said. “We just march in a block for hours on end so that they get a chance to experience what that’s going to feel like.”