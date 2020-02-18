Lincoln girl’s host Harrisburg in a class ‘AA’ top five showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a class ‘AA’ girl’s contest between Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Tonight’s match-up will feature two ranked teams and two winning records.

The Harrisburg Tigers enter tonight’s contest as number three in class ‘AA’ with a record of 14-2.

The Tigers started the season with an amazing 12 game win streak, but lost back to back games to Yankton and top ranked O’Gorman.

Harrisburg has found success on both sides of the ball this season as the Tigers are outscoring their opponents by 14 points per game. The Tigers are scoring an impressive 61 points per game this season, while allowing only 47 points per game.

The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots enter tonight’s game as the fourth ranked team in class ‘AA’ girl’s basketball with a record of 12-4.

The Patriots had a rough start to the season as they started an even 2-2. Since then, the Patriots have been one of the best teams in the state as they have won 10 of their last 12 contests.

The Patriots have found a way to outscore their opponents by nearly 12 points per game, but that success has been led by their defense. The Patriots are allowing less than 45 points per game on defense.

Both schools had successful seasons last year as Harrisburg finished 3rd and Lincoln finished runner-up in the 2019 class ‘AA’ state tournament. You can watch highlights of last year’s tournament below.

The last time these two teams met was during last year’s state tournament as Lincoln earned a 42-39 win over Harrisburg.

Tonight’s contest will tip-off at 7:00 and can be seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.