Lincoln County limits public access to county offices

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County offices will be closed to the public except by appointment Monday through Thursday effective Tuesday, the county said in a news release.

The offices will be accessible by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be no public access at all on Fridays. The changes are because of COVID-19.

Court operations at the Lincoln County Courthouse will remain open per the presiding judge and South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Those who want to attend the board of commission public meeting in person should contact the Lincoln County Auditor’s Office to make an appointment to attend.

The county’s website at lincolncountysd.org has information about contacting the correct office to make an appointment. The public can also call 211 for the same information.

County residents also have other options available to conduct business online, by mail, and at remote locations depending on the specific business transaction.

These transactions can be done online: motor vehicle renewal (license plate tags), property tax payment and application for owner-occupied status.

The above transactions and the following can be conducted by mail: title transfers, document recording, vital records requests, voter registration form, and absentee ballot application form.

License plate tag renewal can also be conducted at kiosks, operated by the State of South Dakota, at the following locations in Sioux Falls: Hy Vee at 4101 S. Louise Ave. and Get-N-Go at 5400 E. Arrowhead Parkway.





