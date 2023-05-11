SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May has been a big month for a proposed new justice center in Lincoln County.

This week, a majority of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a site near U.S. Highway 18 and 480th Street for a proposed three-story build that includes several courtrooms, court services office and portions of sheriff’s departments. The site includes two parcels.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Earlier this month, the commissioners got a May 2 update from the design team on the proposed facility.

“There’s been a lot of really good work done to date,” Dave Derry of Henry Carlson Construction said at the May 2 board meeting. Derry said the proposed plan is “in line with our budget forecast.”

The county commissioners in December approved a lease purchase for a new justice center at a cost no higher than $54.8 million.

A design team that includes Tegra, JLG Architects, the DLR Group and Henry Carlson has been working with an advisory group made up of county board members, district judges, the county sheriff, other county officials and county citizens.

“I think we are in a really, really, good spot,” said Chad Skiles, a citizen member of the advisory group. Skiles commented on the progress during the May 2 meeting. Skiles said the advisory group has been diligent and fiscally responsible.

Although county officials reviewed proposed plans on May 2, those plans will be tweaked and reviewed again and reviewed at least once more before a presentation to the board for final approval in the fall.

“At the end of September, the first of October, we will update the design and development price,” Lynn Remmers of JLG said on May 2. By mid-November the plan should move to final construction design with bidding to follow, she said.

Construction could start in the spring of 2025.

Todd Orr of DLR said the plan presented on May 2 is flexible. It allows for future expansion and adaption, he said.

That flexibility includes the possible addition of more courtrooms and a jail, Orr said.