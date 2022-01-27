Click the video player above to see highlights of Thursday’s game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln needed three overtimes on Thursday, but they were able to outlast east side rival, Washington, 83-81.

Click the video player below to watch the full game between Washington and Lincoln

Washington got out to the early lead, thanks to a 10-0 run that gave them a 17-9 lead.

Lincoln would close the gap in the second quarter as they pulled within two at halftime.

HALFTIME: @WHSBoysBask 30 @LHSHoops 28 @KELOSports



Got a good one at Lincoln High School! — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 28, 2022

Lincoln would get into a back and forth contest in the third quarter, but the game remained close going into the fourth.

The Patriots built a three point lead with 5 seconds to play.

Washington’s Mikele Kambalo connected on a game tying three at the buzzer, to send the contest to overtime.

In the first overtime, it was Washington who scored first, but Lincoln who came right back.

After the four minute period, the game would remain tied at 69.

The second overtime saw a strong start by Washington. Kambalo gave the Warriors a 76-72 lead, but the Patriots came charging back to tie the game up at 76.

That would send the game to a third overtime.

In the game’s seventh quarter, the Patriots got a couple of triples from Saif Shah which helped them build a lead.

Lincoln built a five point lead with just seconds to play. The Warriors connected on a three, but the time would run out after that.

The Patriots had found a way to outlast their rival, Washington 83-81.

Lincoln was led by Gage Gohl who scored a team high 20 points. Caleb Hiatt and Khalil Cisse each added 14, while Saif Shah and Elliot Whitney each tallied 12. The Patriots had five in double figures.

Washington had just two in double figures including Mikele Kambalo who scored a game high 29. Cole Peterson collected 17 off the bench.

Wow. Pats come out on top in a 3OT thriller, 83-81! pic.twitter.com/MsKhLNkSjB — Lincoln Boys Basketball (@LHSHoops) January 28, 2022

Lincoln will travel to Mitchell on Saturday to play the #3 Kernels. Washington’s next contest will feature a top five showdown with undefeated #1 Roosevelt on Friday, January 28.

That game will be featured as the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week and it will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.