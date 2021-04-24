Lincoln baseball to host Harrisburg in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, April 27 with a class ‘A’ baseball contest featuring Sioux Falls Lincoln and Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG TIGERS (13-2)

The Tigers enter Tuesday’s contest having won their last three contests.

Offensively, the Tigers have been sharp scoring more than nine runs per game. Defensively, Harrisburg has been sharp as well as they are only allowing 3.9 runs per contest.

Harrisburg’s lone losses have come at the hands of Pierre (10-2) and Brookings (12-4).

The Tigers have been led by several players including standout Will Simmons, who is coming off a tremendous no-hitter performance in a win over O’Gorman.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN (5-0)

The Patriots enter Tuesday’s contest with a perfect 5-0 record following their 8-2 win over Yankton on April 20.

Lincoln has relied on a strong offense that is scoring nearly nine runs a game, while using their speed to their advantage.

“We have a lot of team speed. We like to utilize that to put pressure on opposing defenses so they have to make the play quick and be good with the ball,” Lincoln head coach Jordan Johnson said. “As long as we can put the ball in play and we can move runners, we’re going to be in the game.”

Defensively, the Patriots are allowing just four runs per game, thanks to some strong pitching.

“We don’t have overpowering pitching, but we have very solid pitchers who attack hitters and we try to limit walks,” Johnson said.

The Patriots will now prepare for a tough Harrisburg team whose pitching will challenge any team in the state.

“They are so talented as far as pitching goes and they’re deep. The Simmons kid, we’re all aware of his talents and the show that he put on last week against O’Gorman,” Johnson said. “It isn’t just him. They have a deep rotation of players. They have good hitters and they’re just a sound baseball team in all facets of the game.”

Tuesday’s game will stream at 5:00 p.m. and it can be seen at the link below:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.