UPDATE: The game will resume at 3:17 p.m. according to KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower.

3:17 is when the game will resume. Then there will be a 3 minute halftime. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) May 16, 2021

FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — A strike of lighting, within ten miles of the stadium will force a 30 minute weather delay and that is exactly what is happening at the National Championship.

The thirty minute delay began around 2:04 p.m.

Game being delayed. Lightning. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) May 16, 2021

Currently, SDSU and Sam Houston are knotted at 7, midway through the second quarter.

Follow @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower for in game updates as the game looks to return.