Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary muscle past White River in state quarterfinals

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids St. Mary boys basketball returned to the state tournament and the Cardinals took advantage by upsetting #3 White River, 75-69.

“I’ve been telling the boys all year long to keep grinding and just take it one game at a time and White River is a heck of a program,” Dell Rapids St. Mary head coach Colby Fitzgerald said. “They’ve been here a lot more than us and anytime you get matched up, you really have to respect their tradition.”

“It was a great experience. I think I was, yeah I was alive the last time we were here, but I don’t remember it all,” Dell Rapids St. Mary senior Connor Libis said. “It’s great to be able to be a part of history and get my school here.”

Thursday was the Cardinals first win in the state tournament since 2005.

“It’s everything. You can’t put it into words. For my teammates to step up like they did and play like any other game, you can’t ask for anything more,” Libis said.

Dell Rapids St. Mary jumped out to a fast start as they led by 15 points at halftime.

“We’ve been struggling offensively, getting going and we felt pretty good on some of the matchups. We tried to get to the right spots and see what happens,” Fitzgerald said.

The Cardinals’ standout senior, Connor Libis, shined in his first ever state tournament as he tallied a team high 28 points, while collecting six rebounds and six assists.

“He’s a heck of a player. I’m glad he’s on my side, because I wouldn’t want to coach against him,” Fitzgerald said. “He has a heart of a warrior.”

“We knew that they were going to play fast and we knew that we can play fast too, so we were just able to get up and down the court and get some layups early,” Libis said. “I didn’t really shoot it great, which is okay, but I’ll bring it tomorrow. I’m just happy with the win.”

Libis wasn’t the only Cardinal to step up Thursday as three other players scored in double figures including Ashaun Roach-Valandra (18), Sam Palmer (13) and Max Herber (10).

“Sam and Ashaun have been great for us. They compliment each other’s game really well,” Fitzgerald said. “Max Herber is a battler inside. He doesn’t get the stat line with points and what not, but he’s a big factor on our team.”

“Ashaun stepped up great. He played unbelievable and he was hitting great shots,” Libis said. “Sam Palmer stepped up amazing in the clutch. A lot of people wouldn’t have shot that three (late in the game) but he stepped into it and knocked it down. Max Herber was also unbelievable on defense.”

On the other side of the court, White River was led by sophomore Joe Sayler who posted a game high 29 points.

“He’s a handful. He’s a do it all player. We try to keep the ball out of his hands and somehow it gets back to him and we hope he doesn’t make the shot,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s tough to guard a player like that and he has a bright future.”

Dell Rapids St. Mary will now prepare to play an unfamiliar foe in Aberdeen Christian.

“We’re going to go back to the hotel and watch some film, but like I’ve been telling the guys, any time, one through eight has an opportunity to win ballgames. There is a reason they’re at the state tournament,” Fitzgerald said. “We are just going to take it one game at a time and whatever happens happens.”