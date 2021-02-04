Lewis and Clark hits a million visitors in 2020 as numbers increase statewide at parks, recreation areas

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been well publicized, including by Governor Kristi Noem, that Custer State Park, passed two million visitors in 2020 but another state area hit a big visitation mark as well this summer.

Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in southeastern South Dakota near Yankton hit one million visitors, according to the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department. The number of 1,016,365 is a 43% increase from 708,489 in 2019.

Some of the 2019 numbers at state parks and recreation areas may be slightly skewed because of rain and bad weather, GFP officials have said.

The 708,489 visitors in 2019 at Lewis and Clark is consistent with 2018 at 702,641. The recreation area had 720,729 visitors in 2017 and 727,566 in 2016, according to the Jan. 18, 2018, GFP commission report.

Visitors and camper numbers were up statewide at South Dakota State Parks and Recreation Areas.

If you bought a gift card or visited a South Dakota State Park or recreation area you contributed to some hefty numbers for the state in 2020.

Revenue at state parks and recreation areas increased by 41% from 2019 to 2020, according to the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department. That includes a 32% increase in gift card revenue from $31,753 to $41,898.

The overall revenue increased from $17,034,069 to $23,978,516.

The GFP numbers for state parks and recreation areas indicate that during the coronavirus pandemic, people headed outdoors as many indoor events and similar options were altered, canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.

Sica Hollow State Park in District 1 in the northeastern corner of the state had some of the largest increases in visitors and campers. Campers increased by 186% from 151 in 2019 to 432 in 2020. The park has a horse camp.

Roy Lake, which has more camping options in District 1, had a 39% increase for 8,225 campers. It has a west unit and east unit campground.

Sica Hollow also had an 84% increase in visitors from 14,249 to 26,251.

Mina Lake in District 2 had an 50% increase from 38,536 to 57,780.

In District 4, Oakwood Lakes topped 100,000 visitors at 105,826. That is a 65% increase over 2019 when the park drew 64,280. The park drew 10,824 campers for an increase of 27%.

Each park in District 4 and 5 had increases in campers and visitors.

The Platte Creek Recreation Area had 92% increase in campers from 1,093 to 2,104 in District 6. Overall visitors increased by 49% from 117,145 to 174,537.

In District 7, Palisades and Lake Vermillion State Parks each topped 150,000 visitors. Palisades had 152,405 visitors for 72% increase Lake Vermillion had 154,674 for a 67% increase.

Camping numbers increased by 16% at Union Grove State Park. The park in District 8 drew 1,787 visitors over 1,534 in 2019.

Newton Hills State Park drew 208,472 visitors which is a 68% increase over 2019’s 123,728 visitors.

In District 9 Lewis and Clark drew 48,086 campers.

Randall Creek in District 10 had 105% increase in visitors from 27,384 to 56,183. The area had a four digit increase in campers from 12 in 2019 to 5,333 in 2020. The state recreation area was damaged by flooding. It opened in late June 2020.

Oahe Downstream in District 12 had 15,106 campers. The same area drew 374,583 visitors. Both were more than 20% increases.

Swan Creek was the lone state area to post a decrease in visitor numbers. The area drew 26,808 visitors in 2019 and 22,011 in 2020 for an 18% decrease. The are did draw 40% more campers as 1,038 people camped there. The area is located in District 13.

The daily visitors generated just over $1 million in revenue. Annual pass revenues increased by about 15,000 from 51,164 sold in 2019 to 66,186 sold in 2020. Those generated about $2.3 million in revenue.