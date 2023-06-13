SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Calvin Tohm arrived in the Yellowstone flooding area in June of 2022 he was struck by the extent of the damage.

“Just the level of destruction, it was mind boggling,” Tohm said.

“I grew up in Minnesota and I’d seen floods before. That wasn’t an uncommon thing where a river or a dam would get really high. I thought I had a pretty good understanding of floods going into it,” Tohm said. But when he got outside of the Gardiner, Montana, area, “I turned off the interstate…and like just the sheer level of destruction. I didn’t understand it where whole bridges gone. There’d be a road and you’d see cars parked on either side of it and I would assume be a bridge there, and there was nothing there. Or you could see where a bank had eroded 40 feet.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tohm is a graduate student at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. He and Bret Lingwall, Ph.D., who is an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the university, were in Yellowstone within days after the flooding as part of a national research team. Lingwall is a member of the National Science Foundation’s Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance (GEER). GEER is a team that responds to natural disasters or extreme events to gather data and other information on disasters and their damage.

The collected data is analyzed and can be used to help determine standards in construction of bridges, river banks as well as standards for flood zones. In short, what Tohm and Lingwall learned in Yellowstone indicates that the U.S. is likely underprepared for extreme events such as the Yellowstone 2022 flood.

“Current design standards are for a 100-year flood. Those were established years upon years ago. At the time, those were probably adequate for what people were building,” Tohm said. “Now, we need to start considering 200 to 500 and even 1,000-year events.”

Geological studies show that a 200-year or 500-events have happened in the past, Tohm said.

What can be confusing is that the public may think a 100-year flood means it only happens maybe once every 100 years, Lingwall said in an School of Mines podcast called “Ramblin’ Wreck Research Radio”. But what it actually means is that each year there is a roughly 1% chance of a flood of that size happening but it could happen. And it could happen two years in a row.



Calvin Tohm collects data after the 2022 Yellowstone flooding. Photo courtesy of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Lingwall said in the podcast that scientific evidence shows that floods the size of the 2022 Yellowstone are a reasonable possibility in the Rapid City area. There’s evidence that shows the area has had extreme flooding hundreds or thousands of ago, that were more intense than the 1972 flood in Rapid City, he said.

So far, in more recent history, Rapid City has not had a flood of the intensity of the 2022 Yellowstone flood, Lingwall said.

The Yellowstone flooding is characterized by the velocity of the water and the volume of water from spring snowmelt and heavy rain. A 100-year flood design structure may not have survived the flood. So, researchers want to learn more about which structures survived and which didn’t.

Tohm was part of a drone team that gathered data in a section of the flooding. Data was recorded on bridges that survived and bridges that were washed out. “Our damages were in bank erosions, bridges that had failed, landslides, anything the public was going to fix immediately after the flood…,” Tohm said.

Bridges that survived the flood tended to be freeboard bridges, Tohm said. These are bridges with clearance between the lower limit of the bridge and the high water clearance, or an elevated space above the base flood level.

“Those ones did really well because they left more space for the flood to happen,” Tohm said.

Structures that were built at standards higher than the 100-year flood standard did better than those built at the 100-year standard, Tohm said.

Tohm said the flood moved boulders the size of a car’s hood. Sometimes, the river swallowed an entire bridge and no sections of it could be found downstream.

“There’s a lot we can learn from Yellowstone that can be applied to Rapid City,” Lingwall said. That includes the need to build structures that can withstand more than a 100-year flood.

Lingwall talked on the podcast about how Rapid City residents who lived through the 1972 flood will attend city meetings when possible development in the city’s floodplain is discussed. Those residents may be against development because they remember the damage from the 1972 flood, he said.

A scene from the 1972 flood in Rapid City.

The city and region installed flood management structures to mitigate flood damage in the Rapid City area, Lingwall said.

The floodplain was intended to remove damage from a 100-year flood, but it may not be enough to handle a flood event with a standard such as 200 or 500 years, for example.

Much of the planning minimizes damage from more frequent likely flood events, Lingwall said.

Earthquake research has led to design standards for a 2,500-year event, Lingwall said in a news release from the university.

Still, “we like to build things close to the water,” Lingwall said. For cities and other public entities, there can be a risk factor to consider and some may be willing to allow for more risk, he said.

Tohm said in his KELOLAND interview that the public can tend to think of a small stream as just a meandering water that hasn’t moved in their lifetime. But, the stream can be a floodplain that is miles wide.

“It’s a floodplain for a reason,” Tohm said. The stream can overflow during a flood, he said.

“To me, it comes down to, maybe we need to take into better consideration that floodplain…,” Tohm said. “Even if you try and control a stream, we’re still using 100-year flood design… we need to really start to take into consideration higher design factors.”

If bridges and other structures are built to survive a 200 or 500-year flood event, then the public is not rebuilding those structures as often.

Lingwall said the Yellowstone research can have an impact on policies. It can also be helpful for insurance companies as they define and determine risks and for cities and other public bodies as they plan development.

The U.S. has had 18 separate weather and climate disasters that cost at least $1 billion in 2022, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). There were 20 events in 2021 and 22 in 2020. NOAA said that climate change is increasing the frequency of some types of extremes.

Lingwall said the research from 2022 also included soil samples that can provide insights about construction. The School of Mines continues to test and study those samples.