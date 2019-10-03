Less than a month to apply for the Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Since 1998, KELOLAND Media Group’s Tradition of Caring program has provided the opportunity for nonprofit organizations to receive free airtime.

KELOLAND Media Group donates $200,000 in airtime to provide a television advertising campaign for a local nonprofit.

The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant requires the recipient to be a nonprofit organization in the KELOLAND TV viewing area. (You must supply documentation.)

November 1, 2019 is the deadline to apply for the grant this year. The application is available here.

Check this story later for a timeline of how many nonprofits the Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant has helped through the years.