The menu will be changing at Leonardo’s at the Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leonardo’s Cafe at the Washington Pavilion will get a new menu and other changes in a plan to capture more of the visitors who are at the venue each year, said Darrin Smith, the president and chief executive officer of the Pavilion.

Thousands of kids and families visit the Kirby Science Discovery Center and similar features at the Pavilion each year, “but most of them are not eating here,” Smith said.

A consultant who works with cafes located in cultural centers such as the Pavilion pointed out that loss, Smith said.

Kids and adults were at several tables in the cafe on July 21. “That’s what we want to see more of, kids, parents and grandparents,” Smith said.

Restaurants would give anything to have thousands of people within easy access, Smith said the consultant reminded the Pavilion.

Although Leonardo’s has been profitable, Smith said, the consultant’s review made it clear changes were needed.

Smith pulled out a menu and pointed to the traditional lunch menu. “This part of the menu will shrink,” Smith said of those options. “Our primary focus will be on sandwiches, salads and soup.”

Overall, the Pavilion will add healthier options with many local food sources, he said.

Darrin Smith, the CEO and president of the Washington Pavilion points out that the existing counter at Leonardo’s will be converted to clear coolers that hold fresh food made in advance. Some changes will be gradual and the overall revamp depends on when equipment can arrive.

The cafe will shift from made-to-order items to freshly-made pre-made sandwiches and salads that will be placed in coolers, he said. Diners can choose items from those clear coolers.

Smith said Pavilion members are interested in healthy food, including for their kids.

The menu will be more labor intensive in preparation but less intensive to serve because it won’t be made to order, he said.

The changes will also make it easier to address labor shortages because the menu won’t be as labor intensive, Smith said.

They will also remove the bottleneck that’s created when people first enter the cafe and wait to order. The cashier will be at the end of the line of food coolers.

The interior will also be revamped to create a more kid and family friendly place near an exit and entrance to the CineDome and stairs under the science center.

Pavilion parents often shared that they considered eating at the cafe but did feel comfortable because of the environment seemed geared to business people. Smith said the parents didn’t want their families to disrupt the business diners.

The changes doesn’t mean the Pavilion will abandon its business patrons and regular patrons from the downtown, he said.

“People who work downtown, they’re gonna love this,” Smith said.

The revamped cafe will still offer the business patrons good food and place to sit, including in the main upper area and the lower level, Smith said.

The tables and chairs will be removed from the lower level and replaced with furniture more fitting for a coffee-type cafe, he said.

“Coffee is a big thing,” Smith said. Adding the revamped space with a nod to coffee reflects the downtown, he said.

“This will be an environment for small groups meetings or one-on-ones,” Smith said of the planned revamped lower-level space.

The timeline for all the changes to be completed is fluid, mostly because it’s uncertain how long it will take to receive needed equipment.

However, diners will notice that some items will be removed from the menu over the coming days.

Another notable change will start on Aug. 1 when Pavilion members will be directed to a quick-pass kiosk near the south entry. Members will be directed to stairs to the science center near Leonardo’s Cafe.

It will offer members quicker access to Pavilion features and it will remind them that the cafe is available, Smith said.

The Pavilion will also be changing Leonardo’s name. Smith said it only made sense to change the name if the entire cafe was getting revamped. But, no name has been chosen yet.