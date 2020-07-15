Lennox uses ninth inning rally to claim a 15-9 win over Dell Rapids PBR

Click the video player above to watch the full game.

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lennox Alpacas used a 10 run ninth inning to rally past Dell Rapids PBR and earn a 15-9 win on Tuesday, July 14.

Despite taking a six run loss, Dell Rapids controlled the lead for the majority of the game.

A single in the bottom of the first inning would later lead to a wild pitch scoring Carter Gullickson of PBR, giving Dell Rapids a 1-0 lead after an inning.

After an uneventful second inning, both teams found some runs in the third inning.

Lennox would even up the game at 1 when Drew Sweeter’s groundout to short scored a run. That was followed by an RBI double from Reece Ragatz who gave the Alpacas a 2-1 lead.

But that lead didn’t last long.

In the bottom of the third, Dell Rapids’ Weston Hanson would drive a double to the gap and score both Gullickson and Riley Hoffman. PBR regained their lead, but they weren’t done there.

After an RBI ground out, Beau Behrend would flip a single to right field, allowing Tanner Solberg to score.

PBR led 5-2 after 3 innings.

The next offensive action came in the sixth inning and it came off the bat of Weston Hanson who hit another run scoring double.

After Lennox scored one in the top of the seventh, Dell Rapids PBR scored two in the bottom of the inning and extended their lead to 8-3 after seven.

In the eighth inning, Lennox began their comeback by scoring a pair of runs, including an RBI single from Chris Kropuenske.

Dell Rapids still led 8-5 after eight innings.

PBR was in need of just three outs, before Lennox could score three runs, but the ninth inning is when the Alpaca offense came to life.

A double, walk and an error led to the bases loaded with no outs. A balk would score one run and another run would score on a passed ball.

PBR still led by one until Ragatz delivered another RBI hit, tying the game at 8.

From there, Lennox was able to score seven more runs in the ninth taking advantage of three walks, three Dell Rapids’ errors and a single from Tyler Kropuenske.

Lennox scored ten runs in the ninth inning, giving them a 15-8 lead.

PBR would score on an RBI ground out from Weston Hanson in the bottom of the ninth, but that is all they would get as Lennox claimed a 15-9, comeback win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Runs Hits Errors LOB Lennox Alpacas 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 10 15 11 4 10 Dell Rapids PBR 1 0 4 0 0 1 2 0 1 9 9 6 13 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Lennox was led offensively by Reece Ragatz and Tyler Kropuenske who each collected two hits and two runs batted in (RBI’s).

Dell Rapids was led by Weston Hanson who collected two doubles and four RBI’s. Carter Gullickson went 3-4 at the dish with three singles and two walks.

Jake Byrne collected his first pitching win of the season as he threw 3 innings of relief for Lennox. Byrne allowed one earned run (3 total) on one hit and four walks, while striking out three.

Drew Sweeter took the no decision for Lennox as he threw the first six innings, allowing three runs (6 total) on eight hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Dell Rapids’ Brett Mogen took a no decision as he threw seven innings and allowed two earned runs (3 total) on just six hits and two walks, while striking out 11.

Tanner Olmstead took the loss in relief as he allowed 12 runs (3 earned) in two innings, while allowing five hits and five walks.

Click the video player below to see highlights from Tuesday’s contest: