Lennox uses creativity to keep kids active

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- Great plays happen all the time during the sports season, however, due to the spread of COVID-19, the sports world has been put on hold.

The Lennox School District has found a creative way to keep kids active and have some fun.

“Kellie came up with the idea to do a trick shot first and we all love basketball so it was a great idea, to get kids involved and get them outside and active,” Trey Manitz said.

“We just started challenging some of our students and reaching out to some teachers to get the ball rolling. Really once we got two or three people in on it, they started nominating their classmates, and neighbors and family started jumping in on it,” Kellie Koehler said.

The Lennox trick shot challenge was an instant hit, thanks to the community.

“We love the Lennox community and it’s awesome to see that my Twitter account anyways, and this Facebook account is starting to fill up with these things instead of the other stuff that is going around right now,” Manitz said.

As the Lennox community continues the challenge, the teachers that started the challenge are just happy to see the kids having fun.

“Being a part of that is an amazing feeling for us and not only is it a familiar face for them to see, but seeing my students and past students and players that I’ve coached in basketball, I love seeing their faces because it’s been a while since we’ve been in person,” Manitz said.

“We get kind of cooped up being inside all day and you want to have something to look forward to and challenge yourself. I think we all like to be challenged on some level it just feels good to know that the kids have stepped up and taken the challenge on,” Koehler said.

The Lennox physical education teachers have more challenges planned for the students and the Lennox community, but for now, the success of the trick shot challenge will remain in the spotlight.

“We hope to get another challenge going here soon. We were going to start it this week, but the trick shots have still been coming in so we thought we’d let that roll out a little longer. We’ve got a couple more future challenges to try to get the kids active around the community,” Koehler said.