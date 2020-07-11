Lennox, SF Bulls and Brookings play in baseball double header

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s KELOLAND.com Games of the Day will feature a three-team double header between Lennox, Brookings and the Sioux Falls Bulls.

The first game will start at 11:00 a.m. and the second game will follow around 1:15 p.m.

Time Game 11:00 a.m. Brookings vs. Lennox 1:15 p.m. Brookings vs. Sioux Falls Bulls Saturday’s Livestream Schedule

These two games are just half of the games that will be played in Lennox on Saturday, July 11 as part of the Renner Post 307 Invitational.

This year’s invitational features twelve teams and three different locations including Lennox, Renner and Humboldt.

2020 Renner Invitational Schedule

The four teams in the Lennox Pool are Brookings, the Sioux Falls Bulls, Lennox and the Southern Minnesota Blizzard.

Both Brookings and Lennox have been featured on KELOLAND.com before, but Saturday’s second game will be the first time to watch the Sioux Falls Bulls.

The Bulls saw their 8 game win streak come to a close when they lost 5-4 to the Elkhorn South Storm on June 27.

Sioux Falls still enters Saturday’s contest with an impressive 16-4 record as they look to make a deep run in the Renner Invitational.

Lennox Post 174 and the Brookings Bandits have already met once this season as they clashed in the Dakota Classic on June 14.

Brookings had a strong showing as they jumped out to an early 9-0 lead after just three innings.

The Bandits would add three more runs in the next two innings and earn a 12-1 win over Lennox.

Post 174 will look to even the season series on Saturday.

Saturday’s double header starts at 11:00 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the livestream by clicking on the link below:

You can learn more about the livestream process by clicking on the story belowL