Lennox hosts Dakota Valley in a doubleheader

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com game of the week will feature a class ‘A’ double header between Dakota Valley and Lennox.

Tuesday’s double header will feature four winning records and two ranked teams.

The Dakota Valley girl’s (12-7) enter tonight’s contest on a three game winning streak. The Panthers have won eight of their last ten as they look to make a late season push into the playoffs.

The second ranked Lennox girl’s (18-1) started the season on a ten game win streak. After suffering their lone loss to top ranked Winner, Lennox has reeled off an eight game win streak and find themselves with one of the top records in class ‘A’ girl’s basketball.

The second game of the evening will tip-off around 8:00 and feature the boy’s teams from both schools.

This game has a lot on the line for playoffs as the winner will claim the top spot in the Region 4 playoffs, and earn a first round bye in the playoffs.

The Dakota Valley boy’s (15-4) have won six of their last seven games including two impressive wins over Tiospa Zina and Dell Rapids.

The fifth ranked Lennox Orioles (16-3) used a 15 game win streak to jump to an impressive 16-1 start on the season. Since then, the Orioles have lost two of their last three games.

The girl’s game will start at 6:30 and then the boy’s game will follow around 8:00.

You can watch the game at KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.