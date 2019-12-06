Lennox girl’s basketball looks to improve on third place finish

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- The Lennox Orioles fell short of a state championship appearance last season, as they lost in the state semi-finals to West Central. The Orioles graduated only four Seniors which means Lennox has a long list of returning players including three starters.

“We feel really good about our returners. They have a lot of experience, they’re really motivated to finish out their careers on a high note, so we’re just falling in line behind them and just letting them run the show right now,” Adam Quail said.

Amongst the list of returning players for Lennox is Senior guard, Madysen Vlastuin. Last year, Vlastuin was a finalist for the KELOLAND Media Group/ Sanford Pentagon girl’s player of the year.

“She’s spent a lot of time in the gym, she’s a really good player. She’s really motivated and she’s really picked up a lot here this first week. She’s a winner, so she is going to do what she can to help the team win,” Quail said.

“It’s really been a privilege for me. I get to follow in the foot steps of someone who is going to play division one basketball, so I think it’s really fun for me and it adds to my game as well,” Rianna Fillipi said.

Vlastuin is a five year starter for the Orioles, but she’s not the only returner with experience. Lennox also returns Rianna Fillipi who is a four year starter in Lennox.

“It makes it that much easier on me, having pretty much, two more coaches on the floor, that have had lots of experience on the floor such as state tournaments and big games. They know what I’m looking for and I know what they’re looking for and it’s nice just being on the same page,” Quail said.

Lennox has reached the state tournament twice in the past three seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2017 and a third place finish in 2019.

“Really, I think we’re just using that as motivation, we got third last year at state, but we’re just using that as motivation and we look at that every single time we go to a game, we look at getting third place,” Madysen Vlastuin said.

“I think we have to keep challenging the girls in practice and girls have to challenge each other. Every drill, we have to keep competing and this year, it’s been the case so far, early in the year. I think they compete, they get after each other, so it’s been more physical each practice,” Quail said.

With the returning talent that Lennox has, this year’s Oriole team is hoping to win their first state title since 1988.

“That’s our motivation this whole year and I’ve been looking to it since I was a seventh grader looking up at all the Seniors. I just want to win a state championship and I think that is a good possibility this year,” Vlastuin said.

“We use it as a building experience. We have high expectations, our whole team does. So I think together as a team, we can come together and do what we want to do,” Fillipi said.

The Orioles will open the 2019 season on Friday, December 13 as they will host Sioux Falls Christian. Tip-off is set for 6:30.