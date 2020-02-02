Lennox extends win streak with win over Sisseton

MADISON, S.D. (KELO)- The second game of the day from the DAK-XII vs. NEC Clash featured Sisseton and third ranked Lennox.

In the first quarter, the Orioles used a late run to double up the Redmen as Lennox led 16-8.

The second quarter was very even as both defenses played well. Neither team scored more than 15 points as Lennox clung to a 30-21 lead.

In the third quarter, Sisseton found their groove as they outscored Lennox 17-16 to cut the lead to 46-38.

Sisseton would cut the lead to six early in the fourth, but Lennox would catch fire as they scored 28 points in the fourth to pull away and earn a 74-53 win.

For Lennox, this was their 13th straight win and they were led by Josh Arlt who scored a game high 24 points and was named the player of the game.

Sisseston was led by Xavier Donnell who scored a team high 17 points, while Dylan Goodhart added 10 points.