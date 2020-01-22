Lennox defeats Chamberlain for 9th straight victory

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- The Lennox Orioles earned a 77-60 win over Chamberlain to win their ninth consecutive game.

The first quarter saw a lot of scoring and a near even game. The Orioles clung to a narrow 20-17 lead.

@OrioleSports leads Chamberlain 33-24. Late in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/nXXPDlfZ2g — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 22, 2020

In the second quarter, Lennox posted an impressive run to pull away and take a 39-27 halftime lead.

The Orioles posted yet another 20 point quarter in the third to add onto their lead, however Chamberlain’s 19 points kept the score at 59-46.

In the fourth quarter, the Orioles offense outscored the Cubs 18-14 on their way to a 77-60 win.

Lennox (9-1) was led by Josh Arlt who had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, while Caleb Metcalf finished with 20 points and Will Daugherty finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Chamberlain (5-5) was led by Sophomore Keshaume Thigh who scored 19 points, while Cameron Caldwell scored 15 and Sellyck McManus scored 13.

Lennox’s next game will be against West Central in Hartford. Tip-off is set for 8:00 on Thursday.

The Cubs will return to action on Thursday as well as they host Miller at 6:00.