Lennox baseball will host Beresford in the return of the Game of the Week

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The much anticipated return of live sports is here!

The KELOLAND Live Stream game of the week returns with a 19-and-under baseball game featuring Beresford-Irene/Wakonda-Alcester/Hudson-Canton against Lennox on Thursday, June 4.

Tonight's the night! The return of the KELOLAND Game of the Week will happen with a 19-U baseball game tonight:

Beresford at Lennox- 7:00 p.m. @KELOSports https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 4, 2020

The game will start around 7 p.m. and stream on KELOLAND.com.

Both teams would’ve played American Legion baseball, but since the season was canceled, it will just be a meeting of two 19-U teams.

The Beresford-I/W-A/H-Canton 19 and under team started the 2020 season with a 14-4, five inning win over Colton on Wednesday, June 4.

The Beresford-I/W-A/H-Canton 19 and under team started the 2020 season with a 14-4, five inning win over Colton on Wednesday, June 4.

The team returns a lot of experience. The team will have seven seniors and one college freshman returning from last year’s state tournament team.

This group also won a 16-and-under state title two years ago.

“We should be solid all the way around,” head coach Nathan Ivarsen said. “We have a solid three man rotation when it comes to starting pitchers.”

Ivarsen wants to improve his pitching depth as his team could use the help outside of their starting rotation.

Beresford is ready to return to action after getting past the uncertainty of having a 2020 season.

“We’re excited to play some ball. We had high expectations for the canceled spring season and we had two weeks of practice and then got shut down,” Ivarsen said. “We’re going to make the most of it and have some fun on Thursday.”

Ivarsen knows that his team will have their hands full on Thursday as they play the defending legion state champions, Lennox.

Lennox will play their first game of the season on Thursday as they look to use their experience.

“We return eleven players of our twelve total players. Six of them are in their last year of legion baseball so we’ll have some experience and depth,” Lennox head coach Johnny Kirchner said.

This year’s Lennox team will look to defend their state title by using their pitching depth. Nine of their twelve players have experience pitching at the 19-U level.

Lennox will have some depth at the pitching position including the return of their top two pitchers from last season.

“We have great depth, but we are also returning our top pitcher, Brock Anderson,” Kirchner said. “We’re also returning a guy who was probably our number two last year with Camden Wulf.”

While pitching will be Lennox’s strength, Kirchner would like to see some improvement with the bats.

“I think offensively we’ve got some questions. A majority of our offensive output has slowed down from last year,” Kirchner said. “We have some potential but we aren’t sure how our younger players will play.”

The game will mark the return of baseball in Lennox, where there has been a lot of success over the past few seasons, and the team is eager to be back.

“We had a meeting about a month ago to get a feel for what the players would want to do,” Kirchner said. “Now that we’re practicing, we’re trying to practice social distancing, but these guys are just really excited to be back on the field.”

The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

