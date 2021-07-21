Lennox and Vermillion advance to Region 3B semifinals

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Lennox Post 174 and Vermillion Post 1 each earned wins on Wednesday, July 21 to advance to the Region 3B semifinals.

Vermillion earned a narrow 6-5 win in game one of the day against Elk Point.

Game two of the Region 3 tournament featured Beresford Post 72 and Lennox Post 174 and just like the first game of the day, it would be a close game.

Lennox jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Beresford scored four unanswered to take a 4-3 lead.

However, Lennox scored via a sac fly in the fifth to tie the game. Then they scored the winning run in the seventh via a Peyton Eich walk-off single.

Lennox will meet Vermillion in the semifinals on Thursday, July 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Vermillion earned two wins in the first day as they had to pick up a win over Tea Post 266.

Post 1 was tied at four with Tea when they were able to scratch across a run in the sixth inning and then close the door in the seventh to win 5-4.

Elk Point will play Beresford at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination game. The winner of that game will play Tea at 7:00 p.m. in another elimination game.

The winner of the Lennox vs. Vermillion semifinal will advance to the championship set for Friday night, while the loser will move to the losers bracket game on Friday.