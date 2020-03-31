Legislature provides waivers for some school requirements

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) –South Dakota School Districts won’t need to meet the state-required school minimum hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to legislation passed Monday in Pierre.

The state Legislature approved waiving required minimum student hours if a state of emergency is declared by the governor, state education secretary or the president. School districts will be required to submit alternative student learning plans to the state during emergency closings.

The Legislature also approved waiving state accountability required testing for the 2019-2020 school year.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump waived all federally mandatory testing for students.

