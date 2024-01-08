SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The highest-ranking state lawmakers grilled the commission of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development over the selection process for why an Ohio-based marketing firm was picked to lead the workforce campaign that has resulted in ads where Gov. Kristi Noem is dressed up as a nurse, plumber and dental hygienist.

The “Freedom Works Here” nationwide campaign started in June with TV ads and social media commercials featuring Noem and later led to a NASCAR sponsorship for the campaign. Chris Schilken, GOED commissioner, told state lawmakers on the Executive Board the campaign is the most successful workforce campaign in state history and teased ahead to Noem’s State of the State address Tuesday for the latest numbers highlighting the campaign’s impact.

Notably, Schilken pointed out he was not part of the selection process for the “Freedom Works Here” campaign. He was appointed by Noem as GOED commissioner in June 2023 after Steve Westra left at the end of May 2023.

Go West Media, a business entity under Strategic Media Placement, won the contract for the “Freedom Works Here” campaign. The state’s public contract says it runs April 11, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024. You can view the 65-page contract attached below.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr asked Schilken about how the register-for-proposal (RFP) process went once proposals started being submitted to the GOED office. Schliken said the proposals were mailed to the Pierre office and turned over to the GOED marketing director at the time, Nate Welch.

Karr wanted to know who decided to award the contract to Go West Media. Welch, who no longer works for GOED, later testified to state lawmakers he believes it was obvious in conversations with Noem and other staff leaders that Go West Media would be picked. Welch said he was not responsible for the decision to select Go West Media as the winning proposal.

“It was Noem and it was relatively obvious that Go West (Media) was the favorite and the preferred. I had those discussions prior to the RFP going out,” Welch told lawmakers.

Schliken said Go West Media’s ability to track analytics of the campaign and ad strategy was the reason it was picked to lead the campaign.

Democrat Sen. Reynold Nesiba asked why GOED’s RFP proposal looked so similar to the accepted RFP from Go West Media. Schilken said GOED doesn’t have the capabilities to track the analytics of the campaign and said that’s why GOED awarded the contract to Go West Media.

Schliken said GOED used the common RFP process required by state law and there were no problems with the RFP proposal looking so similar to the winning proposal.

“We follow the RFP processes outlined by the law,” Schliken said.

Republican Rep. Will Mortenson asked if Noem or anyone on her staff put any pressure on GOED’s staff to select Go West Media.

“Not to my knowledge,” Schliken responded.

Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck asked if analytics was part of Go West Media’s written proposal to the response of RFP.

“I understand analytics was the number one issue, but am I right, that they don’t talk about analytics in their response to the RFP?” Schoenbeck asked.

Schliken responded it was discussed during the oral interview process.

“I don’t want to be here all day. I mean, the question was,” Schoenbeck followed up before being cut off by Schliken’s response.

“No, it doesn’t,” Schliken said.

Schoenbeck asked if Go West Media stole a creative idea from Sioux Falls-based marketing firm Lawrence and Schiller. A lawyer representing GOED said there has been no investigation if the creative ideas Go West Media used were stolen from any other proposals.

In summary, Schoenbeck said he believes there was no wrongdoing and the advertising campaign is subjective and it was a personal service contract so following the RFP rules was not needed.

“I think this is an example of the good, the bad and the ugly,” Schoenbeck said. “The fact is the state has an asset. The governor promoting herself happens to match with the state’s interest in promoting us, I think that’s a win-win.”

Schoenbeck criticized how GOED used the RFP process when it should have just picked Go West Media anyway instead of presenting it as winning a bidding process.

“This campaign is probably a great thing for our state. I just think it’s unfortunate that the commissioner and his people behaved in the fashion that they did,” Schoenbeck said. “What is beyond ridiculous here is you would go to such conniving and misusing the process when all you got to do is pick the one you want.”