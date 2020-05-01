Legion baseball to decide on 2020 season by May 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(KELO)- As the weather continues to warm up, more people want to return to the baseball diamond. However, the COVID-19 pandemic may have altered the way the 2020 baseball season looks in South Dakota.

Legion baseball is a pastime in South Dakota, but this year, the diamonds may be empty.

The American Legion Department of South Dakota will round up their baseball commissioners and make a decision no later than May 15.

“We are looking at all the information available to make sure it would be safe to play the game of baseball for players, fans, vendors, etc,” American Legion Athletic Commission’s Dan Sudbeck said. “We have 2 weeks to try and make the best decision for all involved.”

Like many organizations, leagues and people, the possible reopening of the country/states leaves room for optimism.

South Dakota Legion baseball is left with the optimism that postponing could be the answer.

“We could be looking at potentially moving everything back, regular season and the post season also,” Sudbeck said.

There has been talk of sports coming back with no fans in the seats, to limit the amount of people in the venues. However, that isn’t in the works for legion baseball.

“It has been mentioned, but do you really think that is what the kids want or would this be just one small step up from a practice,” Sudbeck said.

While the American Legion Department of South Dakota continues to discuss how to play baseball in 2020, they are keeping their focus on safety.

“At this point your guess is as good as mine on what will happen,” Sudbeck said. “Our main concern is safety and who would be responsible if something bad would happen.”

The legion season usually starts in mid to late May. The state tournaments start in late July and conclude in early August. A full list of the tournaments is below:

Class of Legion Location Date Class ‘A’ Senior Legion Brandon, SD July 24-28 Class ‘B’ Senior Legion Groton, SD July 31- August 4 Class ‘A’ Junior Legion Pierre, SD July 24-28 Class ‘B’ Junior Legion Redfield, SD August 7-9

