Legion baseball is canceled for 2020, but you might see the legion logo on a field near you

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While there has been some talk of a return of legion baseball, the American Legion Department of South Dakota says “it is still canceled.”

“Nothing has changed as far as cancelling the 2020 season,” Chairman of the SD American Legion Athletic Commission Dan Sudbeck said. “A reason for a lot of confusion is because once the season was cancelled, I started to receive phone calls on the use of the American Legion name and logo (the Baseball patch on uniforms).”

The American Legion logo is trademarked. That means you can’t use that logo without the approval of the American Legion.

“By cancelling the season as we were directed to do by National (Headquarters) that meant we could no longer use those trademarks,” Sudbeck said. “When teams have money invested in uniforms and baseballs with the logo on them that no one is supposed to use that was just not right.”

The American Legion told all sanctioned teams that they must have the Legion patch on their jersey. Now that there is no season, the National Headquarters announced you could not use jerseys with the patch on them.

But the South Dakota Department of American Legion knew that wasn’t right.

So what we had to do to make it so you can use the American Legion trademarks. We had to technically go sanction an American Legion baseball season for the Department of SD, which was explained by National Headquarter that would be okay to do. Dan Sudbeck, Chairman of the SD American Legion Athletic Commission

This means that teams can use the Legion patch and their local legion post can sponsor the team, if they so choose.

The teams that choose to play can also follow the American Legion rules, if they wish to do so.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that you (teams) would be on your (their) own to purchase insurance, make a playing schedule and a post season if they so desire,” Sudbeck said.

While the state has no control or affiliation with this year’s season, they do hope the teams follow safety guidelines.

A couple of things we would recommend would be to follow Local, State and Federal guidelines sent out by the CDC and for teams traveling in or out of state, let your community officials know about out of state teams coming into your community. Dan Sudbeck, Chairman of the SD American Legion Athletic Commission

For now, American Legion baseball remains canceled across the country, but they hope for a return next season.

“This program is your (the teams) baby for this year and we will be back next year,” Sudbeck said.

The National Headquarters announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on Sunday, May 10. Learn more about decision in the story below: