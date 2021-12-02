Lebrun, Augustana men outlast USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It wasn’t easy, but Augustana was able to find a way to knock off in town rival USF, 72-67.

The contest was a back-and-forth game as there was ten lead changes that all came in the second half.

Augustana was led by senior Dylan Lebrun who scored 21 points, while also collecting four assists, two steals and two rebounds.

RECAP

Augustana started off strong as they raced out to an 8-0 lead. USF missed their first seven shots.

Augie jumps out to a 10-2 lead, but an 8-2 run has USF right back in it.



9:50 1H: @AugieMBB 12 @USFCooBBall 10 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 2, 2021

After falling behind 10-2, USF would go on an 8-2 run to cut the Augustana lead to 12-10. However, the game of runs continued as the Vikings rattled off eight straight to open an impressive 20-10 lead.

The Cougars would get seven straight, including five from Jake Kettner.

USF trailed 22-17.

Augie would hold a one-point lead at halftime.

HALFTIME: @AugieMBB 26 @USFCooBBall 25 @KELOSports



Dylan Lebrun with a game high 8. Johnson, Thompson, Kettner each have 5 for USF — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 3, 2021

In the second half, Kettner gabbed an offensive rebound and later turned that into a three pointer to give USF their first lead at 28-26.

The contest would go back and forth from there. With six minutes to play, USF tied the game at 58.

Augustana responded with five straight to create some separation with 4:44 to play.

USF would cut the lead to three and then call timeout with under a minute to play.

Isaac Fink = clutch



His turn around 15 footer is good. Augie up 69-64 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 3, 2021

However, the biggest shot of the game came from Isaac Fink. He was able to connect on a turnaround, baseline jumper to build a 69-64 lead. Fink finished the game 3-6 with 12 points and five free throws.

Fink would cash in two late free throws to salt the game away as Augustana picked up the tough win, 72-67.

STATS

Stat Category Augustana USF Field Goals 27-53 25-59 FG Percentage 50.9% 42.4% 3 Point FG 3-11 7-21 3 Point FG % 27.3% 33.3% Free Throws 15-22 10-14 Free Throws % 68.2% 71.4% Rebounds 27 36 Offensive Rebounds 8 15 Turnovers 10 12

Augustana is back in action on Saturday, December 4 at SMSU.

USF returns home on Saturday to host Wayne State.