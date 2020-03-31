Lawmakers’ votes on VETO day

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The last day of the 2020 legislative session the South Dakota Legislature met electronically. They also had two committee rooms each for the House and Senate for their legislative activities. These rooms only accommodate nine people each under the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Nine bills passed. Two bills that didn’t were HB 1297 and SB 191. House Bill 1297 is to give the secretary of health certain authorities during a public health emergency and to declare an emergency. The certain authorities are to close or restrict any private or public facility to slow the spread of a communicable disease. Members voted against it 50-17.

Another bill in wake of COVID-19 is Senate Bill 197 is to provide emergency authority to counties, community improvement districts, and municipalities in the event of a public health crisis and to declare an emergency. It wasn’t passed either.

Some bills did pass on the last day of South Dakota’s legislative session. Senate Bills 193; 187; 188; 189; 190 and 192. House Bills 1296; 1285; 1298; 1012 and 1013.

The governor proposed changes SB 20 and SB 75, and the senators approved these changes.

For more information on what those bills are, check out the story below.