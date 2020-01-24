Lawmakers try again stop daylight saving time

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers once again are trying to exempt South Dakota from daylight saving time.

The bill introduced Friday would make the change and also fix four current laws that refer to daylight saving time.

House Bill 1085 has 33 sponsors.

Arizona and Hawaii don’t honor daylight saving time. South Carolina is considering legislation to stay on daylight saving time year-round.

Hundreds of bills in state legislatures across the country have been proposed to adjust DST. Until 2018, none of them passed but lately, several states have passed various laws. Many are contingent on federal law changes.