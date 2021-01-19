Lawmakers have proposed 146 bills so far; here’s some to track in the House

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 liability protections, fewer youth hunting requirements and civil disciplinary action for failed abortions.

These are just a few of the 146 (as of noon Jan. 19th) proposed bills to be discussed during the South Dakota Legislature’s 2021 session. Week 2 of the session started Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. Here’s an early outlook on some proposed legislation KELOLAND News has been tracking in the House, where there’s 65 proposed bills as of Tuesday at noon. For coverage of Senate bills, view this KELOLAND.com Original story.

Below is a breakdown of seven proposed bills from the South Dakota Legislative Research Council and past reporting from KELOLAND News.

The bill will amend legislation for requirements, such as certain hunting and fishing licenses required, for those under 18-years old instead of 16-years old. For a fishing license, any person under 18 would not need to be licensed under the new requirements. The bill, requested by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, will be heard in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee.

Mentioned in Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R-S.D.) budget address, HB 1040 is making $5 million available to the Department of Agriculture for small meat processors. A small meat processor is any official establishment, slaughtering establishment, meat processing establishment, or custom exempt plant that engages in the business of manufacturing or processing animal food derived. Small meat lockers saw a boom in business when COVID-19 shutdown large meatplants.

The COVID-19 liability debate will take place in South Dakota as dozens of lawmakers are sponsoring HB 1046. COVID-19 legal immunity has not been addressed by the federal government, but the SD bill aims to limit liability to instances where COVID-19 was intentionally transmitted.

This bill adds a new section to aborition legislation allowing for civil and disciplinary action if an “infant is born alive; and the infant’s death or injury was the result of negligence, gross negligence, or any other violation of a legal standard of care.” Introduced by Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Florence) and sponsored by dozens of lawmakers, HB 1051 will be first heard in the House Health and Human Services committee. The bill also looks to amend required reports regarding performed aboritions.

This bill would add an extra $100 annual fee for electric motor vehicle owners along with the license fee of owning a motor vehicle. It does not apply to a motorcycle propelled by an electric motor. The fee would go to the state highway fund. The bill will be read in the House Transportation committee.

In November, voters approved two marijuana constitutional amendments for legal recreational use of pot and medical use of pot. In response, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald (R-Spearfish) proposed a bill “prohibiting any person occupying, operating, or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle smokes marijuana or marijuana concentrate while the vehicle is being operated.”

The bill will be heard in the House Judiciary committee. The only other marijuana-related bill is SB 35, which allows the Department of Revenue $4 million to cover the cost of regulating the marijuana industry.