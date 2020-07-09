Latest unemployment claims are up and down in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New unemployment claims in South Dakota increased by 155 claims, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR).

During the week of June 28 through July 4, a total of 799 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the South Dakota DLR. The prior week’s total was 644.

The number of people receiving unemployment, or continued unemployment, decreased by 8,044 to 17,142 for the week ending June 20, the S.D. DLR said.

Continued unemployment claims hit a coronavirus pandemic high of 25,186 during the week ending May 9.

Every state in a five state region posted increases in new, or initial, unemployment claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Iowa had 10,698 new claims, Minnesota, 19,886, Nebraska, 6,143 and North Dakota, 1,830.

A total of $3.0 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $9.8 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $628,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $83,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance July 5 was $126.3 million.