SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The topic of sustainability is the lone presentation agenda item at Tuesday’s informational meeting of the Sioux Falls city council.

City councilors will discuss the latest update to the Sioux Falls Sustainability Plan which has garnered controversy from people involved in the sustainability steering committee and the final report.

You can read the 42-page Sioux Falls Sustainability report in the file below.

This story will be updated with comments from city officials and city councilors during Tuesday’s meeting. Members of SoDak 350 announced they will be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting to give public comment.

Director of Public Works Mark Cotter said in an email to city council members and staff the latest document “struck the right balance and focused on what’s right for Sioux Falls in this moment.”

Cotter highlighted the framework of the plan was voiced by members in the community to “recognize cost and affordability, support consumer choice and provide benefits for all.”

At the informational meeting, Cotter said conservation is important to South Dakota and said the three important considerations were supporting choice, cost and benefits for all.

“We’ve removed trigger words,” Cotter said. “We’ve ensured consumer choice.”

Holly Meier, the city sustainability coordinator, said the framework helps serve five focus areas – natural systems, community vitality and sustainable living, materials management and waste, energy and buildings, transportation and lane use.

Meier said the plan will be used as a guiding framework when working with the city council.

City councilor Greg Neitzert said he had concerns about the initial plan and he’s been happy with bringing in more stakeholders.

City councilor Rich Merkouris asked what the difference is about framework and policy.

Meier said there’s no city ordinance recommendations or mandates with the sustainability plan.

Cotter said the One Sioux Falls plan is another example of a framework or lens city officials use to guide decision making. Merkouris said the public should know city council doesn’t vote on the sustainability plan, it votes on action items brought forward by the mayor’s office which will use the sustainability plan.

Arlene Brandt-Jensen with the League of Women Voters of Sioux Falls said “trigger words” meant the word climate plan became a plan that couldn’t mention the word climate.

“This is not a democratic process,” Brandt-Jensen said. “Actions speak bigger than words.”

Michael Heisler, a doctor, said he believes in participatory democracy and his group is not just a special interest group. He said every utility company in Sioux Falls is committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Heisler said the framework should be set aside.

Many other people who spoke during public comment called for a more open process to work with city leaders to develop policies and action items.

Joel Ingle, representing the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, said the home builders association agrees with the framework plan. He said the mandates talked about can be the choice of the consumer.

Jeff Griffin, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said he also supported the framework plan.

2022 Sustainability and Climate Action Plan to 2023 Sustainability plan

The group SoDak 350 has been upset with the changes made to the city Sustainability and Climate Action Plan from a draft made by the steering committee in 2022 to one released in March 2023.

SoDak 350 calls itself “a growing force of committed volunteers working to build momentum for local-level climate solutions.” Groups involved with SoDak 350 include the League of Women Voters of Sioux Falls, Dakota Rural Action, Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Sioux Falls, The Mindfill SD and Common Grounds Indivisible.

In April, the group held an Earth Day rally and a march to city hall in Sioux Falls.

Kara Hoving, with SoDak 350 told KELOLAND News in March 2023 the changes to the sustainability plan removed specific, measurable or time-based goals.

“Some of the folks on the sustainability committee feel like that all their hard work over the last year was a waste,” Hoving said in March 2023.

On page 7 of the Sustainable Sioux Falls Plan, Mayor Paul TenHaken says the topic of “climate change, conservation or sustainability -however you phrase it- can become a polarizing and political topic.”

TenHaken said the first draft of the Sustainable Sioux Falls plan in 2022 “included perceived mandates and ordinance changes.”

“Soon after release, our team quickly realized that some very key and necessary voices were left out of the conversation, so we went to work to fix that,” TenHaken writes in the letter.

TenHaken first announced the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan in a March 2022 news conference with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by the year 2030 and getting to net-zero emissions by 2050.

That draft plan was 120 pages.

In a city presentation, the sustainability work already being accomplished by the city was highlighted including water conservation, 1,000+ pounds of trash picked up annually along the river, one million of pounds of hazardous and electronic waste, free composting using yard waste, 80% of streetlights replaced with LEDs and landfill gas captured and sold for energy for $1 million annual revenue.