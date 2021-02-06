Late surge propels SDSU women to weekend sweep of USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women overcame a late eight point deficit to earn an 80-75 win over USD, earning the Jacks a weekend sweep of their rival.

The Jackrabbits trailed 75-67 with three minutes to play. However, in the final three minutes SDSU shot 4-4 from the field, forced two turnovers and outscored the Coyotes 13-0 on their way to the win.

“What a game! It was a great finish for us, those last three minutes, we were as good as we absolutely had to be,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “It seemed like we made every defensive play we to, every rebound, every offensive play. Those last three minutes really went our way.”

“Certainly an exciting basketball game to be a part of, but certainly frustrating and disappointing on our end. I thought our kids did an excellent job of competing and weathering the tough breaks,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I thought we didn’t get to the free throw line down the stretch and they did and we just couldn’t get stops down the stretch and that really was the difference for us.”

The final part of the fourth quarter belonged to the Jacks, but the quarter didn’t start that way.

“The first part of the fourth quarter, really went there way. They did a great job of breaking us down, they did a good job in our zone of finding open shooters,” Johnston said. “We just didn’t really defend as good as we need to in that second half.”

The game was tied entering the fourth quarter and USD led the majority of the quarter, including their eight point lead, prior to SDSU’s comeback.

“Obviously, we had to make a run there, we were down late in the fourth. We just rallied together and knew we had each others backs through it all and we just found another level we needed to get to finish the game,” SDSU redshirt junior Myah Selland said.

Selland’s layup with 54 seconds to play, cut the USD lead down to one, 75-74. Following a steal by Tori Nelson, the Jacks grabbed the lead when Tylee Irwin connected on a short jump shot.

“We just had an opponent lane and I saw an opportunity. Once I turned around I saw I had a little bit of space and I just took the shot,” SDSU senior Tylee Irwin said. “I wouldn’t say we were looking for anything special, we just kind of took what we could get and luckily it went in.”

“We got Tylee going to the rim, in the middle of the paint and that’s a really good look for us. I’ll take that shot any day,” Selland said. “She made a really big play for us and she makes plays like that, all of the time. It was a really good look for us and then we got the stop on the other end.”

SDSU connected on all four of their free throws in the final minute, along with forcing a USD turnover which led to the five point win for the Jacks.

Despite falling by five, the Coyotes did have a look with nine seconds to play, that could’ve tied the game at 78.

SDSU (15-2) sits a top the Summit League standings and will now prepare to play at Oral Roberts next Saturday and Sunday.

“We can take this week the same way we’ve approached every other week and we have control of what we do in the present,” Johnston said. “We’re going to get some rest and recovery from this tough weekend and then prepare for our next games that are coming up.”

USD (10-5) will now prepare to play at North Dakota next Saturday and Sunday.

“Tonight, I feel like we got back into rhythm and I hope we can continue to play basketball games because that is a challenge, to have very limited games over long stretches, so hopefully we can continue to play and stay in rhythm,” Plitzuweit said.